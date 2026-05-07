Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predictions: Selhurst glory beckons

Our betting expert expects Crystal Palace to put in a professional performance and hold onto their advantage to book a spot in the final.

Best Predictions for Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk

1x2 - Crystal Palace Moneyline @ -204

Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals @ -132

Anytime goalscorer - Ismailla Sarr @ +121

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Palace target historic final appearance

Palace have made Selhurst Park a fortress in recent weeks. They’re on a seven-match unbeaten streak, winning four and drawing three times. Since this competition’s qualifying round, the Eagles have lost just three of 13 games, and only one of those were at home.

Shakhtar have also lost three of their 11 Conference League matches this season, but their away form has been positive. The Miners won five of their last seven away fixtures. However, none of those victories were enough for them to reach the final. Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Shakhtar have won just one European away fixture by a margin of at least three goals.

The home side will also fancy their chances after defeating Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv in the league phase of the competition. Meanwhile, the visitors are winless across their previous six clashes with English opposition, losing five of those meetings. Consequently, the hosts are heavy favourites to secure their spot in the final with a victory on Thursday night.

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction 1: 1x2 - Crystal Palace Moneyline @ -204

High-scoring encounter anticipated

Palace have been scoring frequently in this competition. Glasner’s men netted 23 goals across the 13 fixtures they’ve played, averaging 1.77 goals per game going forward. Defensively, they’ve conceded 11 goals at an average of 0.85 goals per Conference League match.

The visitors share a similar scoring record. Shakhtar scored 20 goals in their 11 games in this competition, averaging 1.82 goals per fixture. They have conceded an average of 1.19 goals per game. Each of their last four games across all competitions featured more than 2 goals.

Six of the home side’s last seven games across all competitions produced more than two goals, while nine of the visitors’ last 10 matches ended with the same outcome. With a place in the final at stake, this fixture could see plenty of goals on Thursday night.

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction 2: Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals @ -132

Top scorer Sarr leads Palace charge

Palace are the most efficient in front of goal in the entire competition, which means they’re expected to score. Glasner possesses several goalscorers in his squad, including Jean-Philippe Mateta. However, the French forward has scored only twice across 12 appearances in the Conference League this season.

Meanwhile, Ismailla Sarr played only 45 minutes against Bournemouth over the weekend, with a view that he will be crucial in the semi-final second leg. The Senegalese forward has flourished in Europe this season, having already surpassed his Premier League goal tally.

Sarr scored eight goals in 13 appearances and is the top goalscorer in the competition outright. He has scored in each of his last four consecutive Conference League matches, which makes him the primary attacking threat at Selhurst Park this Thursday.

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Ismailla Sarr @ +121

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr; Shakhtar Donetsk: Kaua Elias

Crystal Palace are on the verge of creating history as they enter the Conference League semi-final second leg in control of the tie. The Eagles possess a two-goal advantage following their 3-1 victory away against Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Oliver Glasner’s team are clear favourites to secure a place in a European final for the first time this century.

The home fans will be cautious of the visitors, primarily due to their team’s poor performance over the weekend. Palace were defeated 3-0 away by Bournemouth, leaving them 15th in the Premier League. However, Glasner opted for significant squad rotation during the weekend, which contextualises that result.

Shakhtar will aim to replicate what the Cherries did to Palace, as a similar scoreline would guarantee their progression to the Conference League final. The Miners will have confidence following their 2-1 away victory against Dynamo Kyiv on Sunday. That result extended their advantage at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League to 10 points.

Arda Turan’s team must use that result as motivation for Thursday’s fixture. However, they will need a highly emphatic win if they are to take the tie into extra time. The significant problem for the visitors is that they have lost all six of their European ties, in which they lost the first-leg fixture by a two-goal margin.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Shakhtar Donetsk expected lineup: Riznyk, Tobias, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique, Ocheretko, Alisson, Pedrinho, Gomes, Eguinaldo, Elias