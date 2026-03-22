Corinthians vs Flamengo Predictions - Brasileirao March 22nd

Check out our Corinthians vs Flamengo predictions for the showdown in São Paulo this Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 PM ET, for the Brasileirão.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Predictions

Flamengo Moneyline or Tie @ -350

Pedro to score anytime @ +160

Both teams to score (YES) @ +100

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Flamengo has a favorable outlook to pick up points

Flamengo is riding a wave of positive momentum and playing in front of its home crowd. The team has shown steady evolution, particularly in how they control the game and create chances. At the Maracanã, they typically maintain a strong offensive presence and dictate the tempo.

Corinthians arrives under heavy pressure and has struggled offensively of late. Away from home, they tend to have less control over the match. Given this scenario, Flamengo has a high probability of coming away with points. The double chance offers protection against a tightly contested draw. Playing at home, Rubro-Negro is expected to take all three points.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction 1: Flamengo Moneyline or Tie @ -350

Pedro could be the difference-maker once again

Flamengo has been successful in creating quality opportunities, especially when playing at home. The team boasts significant offensive volume and a constant presence in the opponent's half. This favors players who operate primarily inside the box.

Pedro is exactly that kind of player. He is a clinical finisher, stays involved in the buildup, and consistently shows up in clutch moments. In a match where Flamengo is expected to stay on the front foot, the scoring chances will increase, raising the likelihood of Pedro finding the back of the net.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction 2: Pedro to score anytime @ +160

Rubro-Negro defense looks to control the match

Flamengo has shown defensive improvement recently. The team maintained solid control in their last outing, conceding very few clear-cut chances. Playing at home, they are likely to maintain this standard.

Conversely, Corinthians is struggling with offensive creativity. In recent matches, the team has produced very little in the final third. In a scenario where Flamengo dominates possession and limits the opponent's opportunities, the trend points toward only one side scoring.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction 3: Both teams to score (YES) @ +100

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Flamengo and Corinthians face off at the Maracanã in one of the marquee matchups of this Brasileirão round. Rubro-Negro is enjoying a period of growth, while Timão arrives feeling the heat due to recent results. The context suggests a match where the home-field advantage could be the deciding factor.

Flamengo currently sits in 4th place with 13 points in six matches. The team is firing on all cylinders following a 3-0 victory over Remo at Maracanã. The arrival of Leonardo Jardim has breathed new life into the squad. The team has shown improved organization and intensity, especially when playing at home.

Corinthians finds itself in a different position. In their last three matches, they have recorded two draws and one loss. The 0-0 draw against Chapecoense highlights their offensive woes. The team is in 9th place with nine points in seven games and is still searching for greater consistency.

Predicted Lineups: Corinthians vs Flamengo

Corinthians: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, André Ramalho, Gustavo Henrique, and Matheus Bidu; Raniele (Allan), André, Breno Bidon, and Rodrigo Garro (Matheus Pereira), Vitinho, and Yuri Alberto.

Flamengo: Rossi, Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, and Ayrton Lucas (Alex Sandro), Erick Pulgar, Jorginho (Evertton Araújo), and Arrascaeta, Lucas Paquetá (Carrascal), Lino (Cebolinha), and Pedro.