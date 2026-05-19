Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions: Both sides avoid relegation

Our betting expert expects Tottenham to add to Chelsea’s woes and register a win to keep their Premier League status.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Double chance - Tottenham/Tie @ -130

BTTS - No @+125

Anytime goalcorer - Richarlison @+160

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Spurs to overturn recent history

Chelsea’s sad reality is that they’ve won two of their last 10 outings in all competitions. Both came in the FA Cup against lower-league opposition. They are winless in their last seven league games in a row. Their previous six home matches also failed to deliver a win.

The Blues have never lost five league matches in a row at Stamford Bridge. This means interim boss Calum MacFarlane could become part of club history for the wrong reasons.

Spurs have improved recently. They are undefeated in four league games on the bounce. Surprisingly, both victories in that run arrived away from home, which should give the visitors an added boost of confidence ahead of this one. However, their history against Chelsea doesn’t favour a victory for the travelling party.

The Lilywhites have won just one of their last 35 league matches at the Bridge. Meanwhile, the last five head-to-heads at any venue produced a win for the Blues. However, Spurs are in a better patch at the moment and seem primed to end that miserable run of results against the hosts. Even if they cannot take all three points, they should avoid defeat.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Tottenham/Tie @ -130

Capitalising on final-third drop-off

Chelsea are one of the six most prolific sides in the division. They’ve scored 55 goals in 36 matches, averaging 1.53 goals per game. At home, they’ve scored and conceded 24 goals apiece in 18 league matches.

That could encourage Spurs, with the visitors scoring 25 goals in 18 away matches at an average of 1.39 per game. It is worth noting that Tottenham’s away defence is one of the top five in the division. Their clean sheet rate of 78% is above the league average for matches on the road this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have only scored one goal more (6) than Burnley and Fulham’s five across their most recent eight league outings. Only the Clarets (17) have conceded more goals than the Blues’ 16 in that run. This opens the door for the away side to leave the Bridge with yet another clean sheet. Joao Pedro’s injury may further compound Chelsea’s attacking woes.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No @+125

Richarlison enjoying success on the road

The hosts appear set to struggle in front of goal in this fixture, especially with their most prolific player sidelined through injury. As a result, it’s worth exploring the travelling party for a goalscorer in this game. Richarlison has been De Zerbi’s choice in the Spurs’ attack, and he should not disappoint on Tuesday.

His last three goals for Spurs have come away from home, which is an encouraging sign for the relegation-threatened side. All three of his career goals against Chelsea have been the opening goal of the match. Having scored and assisted in two of his last three outings, the Brazilian is our choice to back for a goal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalcorer - Richarlison @+160

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Tottenham

Chelsea 0-1 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison

Chelsea’s season went from bad to worse over the weekend after losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City at Wembley. As a result, they have a game in hand over the rest of the division, which they’ll play on Tuesday night. They enter this fixture sitting 10th in the standings, but only three points away from Conference League football.

City’s victory in the final means the top eight league positions now guarantee some form of European football next season. While it seems like a straightforward equation, Chelsea are struggling for form and haven’t won a league game since 4 March. Coming up against a relegation-threatened side doesn’t bode well for the hosts either.

Under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham have shown some kind of improvement. The North London club are unbeaten in four league games, and they know a point should preserve their status as a top-flight club. A positive sign for them is that they’ve won their final away league game in four of the last five campaigns.

However, Spurs have to show up on Tuesday night, as defeat would leave them with relegation concerns. They are on the brink of picking up their third successive league win on the road for the first time since November 2020.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Cucurella, Palmer, Neto, Delap

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van De Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison