Chelsea vs Port Vale Predictions: A demanding test for Jon Brady

It’s been almost a century since these two clubs faced-off in a competitive match, which Vale won by a one-goal margin. Can they repeat the feat?

Best predictions for Chelsea vs Port Vale

Chelsea -3 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +130 with bet365

Liam Delap to Assist 1+ goals @ +210 with bet365

Under 1.5 goals (1st Half) @ +110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Another comfortable win for Chelsea

Although we only predict one first-half goal for the Blues, we still expect Rosenior’s men to secure a comfortable victory by the final whistle. They defeated Championship sides Charlton and Hull by four-goal margins.

Furthermore, Championship play-off contenders Wrexham also suffered a defeat by a two-goal margin against Chelsea in the last 16.

The key to Vale’s success has been their defensive solidity. If they concede a goal early in the match, there is a strong possibility that they will concede several more and lose the game before half-time.

Backing the Blues to win by four or more goals at a probability of only 43.48% makes sense here, based on their other cup results. Rosenior will demand a trophy during his first season as manager, and a victory in this match will bring them one step closer to the FA Cup final.

Chelsea vs Port Vale Prediction 1: Chelsea -3 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +130 with bet365

Delap to act as the Blues’ focal point

There is no doubt that Liam Delap has struggled to adapt to his new environment at Stamford Bridge since his expensive transfer from Ipswich Town. He has registered only one goal in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season.

However, he has proven to be a highly effective attacking player in the FA Cup during this campaign, recording three assists across three matches. We can back him to provide another assist against a defence that is destined for League Two at an implied probability of 32.26%.

With Garnacho and Palmer expected to play closely behind him, Delap possesses an excellent opportunity to utilise his physical strength and trouble the Port Vale defenders.

Chelsea vs Port Vale Prediction 2: Liam Delap to Assist 1+ goals @ +210 with bet365

Backing no more than one first-half goal

Considering Port Vale’s excellent defensive record in this competition this season, we expect the opening 45 minutes to be highly frustrating for Chelsea. Vale will aim to keep the game level for as long as possible, taking the game deep into the second half.

We’re not confident that the visitors will be able to do so, but we believe Chelsea might only score one goal before half-time. We can back this outcome at an odds-against probability of 47.62%.

With much of Chelsea’s squad returning from two-week international duty, they could take some time to overcome their travel fatigue and rediscover their rhythm.

Chelsea vs Port Vale Prediction 3: Under 1.5 goals (1st Half) @ +110 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 4-0 Port Vale

Goalscorers prediction - Chelsea: Delap, Palmer x2, Garnacho - Port Vale: N/A

Chelsea have an excellent opportunity to reach the FA Cup semi-finals by hosting League One bottom club Port Vale in the last eight.

Chelsea have an excellent opportunity to reach the FA Cup semi-finals by hosting League One bottom club Port Vale in the last eight.

The Blues host the Valiants on Saturday evening, with Liam Rosenior’s players now completely focused on winning this competition. They have been eliminated from the Champions League, and achieving a top-four position in the Premier League now appears unlikely. To rescue their season, Chelsea must secure the FA Cup trophy.

It’s fair to say the Blues have enjoyed a fortunate draw to get to this point. They dominated Charlton and Hull by four-goal margins and defeated ten-man Wrexham following extra time. Regarding player availability, Chelsea are anxiously monitoring the fitness of Neto, Fernandez, Santos, and Joao Pedro following their midweek international appearances across the Atlantic.

Port Vale have been heavily anticipating this fixture for several weeks. Their relegation from League One is almost confirmed, meaning the squad is entirely focused on their trip to West London. Vale defeated Premier League team Sunderland at Vale Park in the previous round, and they have won their last three FA Cup matches by 1-0.

It’s less likely that they’ll be able to keep a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge. However, Jon Brady has clearly developed a system and structure that can absorb pressure and attack opponents effectively on transitions.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Port Vale

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Cucurella, Hato, Fofana, Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez, Garnacho, Palmer, Delap

Port Vale expected lineup: Gauci; Hall, Lawrence, Gray, John, Headley, Ojo, Archer, Sherif, Shipley, Garrity