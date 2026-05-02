Brentford vs West Ham United Predictions: Hammers require positive result

The Bees are struggling to win games, while the Hammers are fighting to avoid relegation. We expect the visitors to secure a positive result.

Best Predictions for Brentford vs West Ham United

West Ham United Moneyline or tie @ -135

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -115

Igor Thiago as anytime goalscorer @ +145

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbook, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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The Hammers have more motivation

Brentford have had a strong campaign in 2025/26 and seem set for a top-10 finish in the Premier League. They could have finished higher, but they have struggled for victories recently, as they did not win a single game in March or April. They are desperate for a positive result, which is why we expect West Ham United to win when they visit the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees remain without Jordan Henderson, Rico Henry, and Vitaly Janelt, but they haven’t picked up new injury concerns against Manchester United on Monday. However, Josh Dasilva could make his first appearance since January 2024. The Hammers, meanwhile, have a fully fit squad and have lost only two league games since the start of February.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are two points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur as things stand, and won’t want to risk being caught. We expect necessity to outweigh want when these two meet on Saturday. Keith Andrews’ team have drawn a large number of games, however, and another draw would not be a surprising outcome.

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction 1: West Ham Moneyline or tie @ -135

Action at both ends in London

We expect an entertaining game at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Bees host the Hammers. Both teams scored in West Ham’s last outing, and the same outcome occurred for Brentford. There were four goals as the teams drew 2-2 when they met in the FA Cup last month.

Overall, the hosts’ league games haven’t featured both teams scoring this season, but their home rate stands at 59%. The visiting team, meanwhile, have scored in five of their last seven Premier League outings. Both teams will back themselves to find the net in this fixture.

In total, 59% of West Ham’s matches have ended with over 2.5 goals this season - and we expect that to happen again. They are demonstrating significant determination to maintain their top-flight status.

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -115

Thiago eyes goalscoring milestone

Only Erling Haaland has scored more Premier League goals this season than Brentford’s Igor Thiago. The Brazilian hasn’t found the net in either of his last two matches, but did score a brace against Everton recently. He also netted twice when WHU hosted the Bees in the cup recently, adding to his goal at London Stadium in October.

It will be a difficult task, but Thiago will have ambitions to surpass Haaland over the final few games. The Norwegian forward is three goals ahead at this point, and he is in strong form himself, but that will not deter Brentford’s number nine. Having performed exceptionally well against West Ham United twice this season, the 24-year-old will be eager to replicate that success.

While we are not certain the home side will secure three points, we expect their primary attacker to make a significant impact. He has enjoyed an excellent season, and he will want to finish the campaign strongly.

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction 3: Igor Thiago as anytime goalscorer @ +145

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Brentford 1-2 West Ham

Goalscorers Prediction - Brentford: Igor Thiago - West Ham: Taty Castellanos, Jarrod Bowen

Brentford have not won any of their seven games across all competitions, but they have lost only one after 90 minutes. They are struggling to win matches, but they may have deserved a better result after being defeated by Manchester United on Monday. A victory in this fixture could see them climb from 10th to sixth position if other results fall in their favour.

West Ham United are fighting to avoid relegation at the bottom of the table. The Hammers could take a significant step towards safety this weekend if they win, and they have secured positive results recently. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are unbeaten in three Premier League games as they head to West London.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs West Ham

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Jensen, Outtara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

West Ham United expected lineup: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos