Brentford vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Bees’ last push for Europe

Our betting expert expects Brentford to continue their strong form at home and dispatch Crystal Palace, who have other commitments.

Best bets for Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Anytime goalscorer - Igor Thiago @ +105

1x2 - Brentford Moneyline @ -139

BTTS - No @ +110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Thiago to challenge the Palace defence

Brentford possess an outstanding central attacker in Igor Thiago. The Brazilian forward has been excellent for the Bees this season. He has already scored 22 goals in 36 matches, leaving him just four goals behind Erling Haaland in the competition for the Golden Boot.

His goals account for 42% of Brentford’s league tally this season, an indication of how important he is to the hosts. It’s worth noting that he scored 13 of his 22 goals at the Gtech Community Stadium. This means he will certainly enjoy playing at home again.

Thiago enters this fixture on the back of scoring three goals in his last five club matches, which is a solid return. He has yet to score against the Eagles, but perhaps the final home game of the season is the best time to do it. For these reasons, we expect the forward to create significant problems for the visitors on Sunday.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Prediction 1: Anytime goalscorer - Igor Thiago @ +105

Brentford aim to impress in their final home fixture

Two defeats across their previous three league matches is not a positive statistic for the hosts. In fact, they’ve only won one of their last nine matches across all competitions. However, it’s crucial to examine their overall season, particularly at home.

Andrews’ side have lost just three of their 18 league matches in their backyard, while winning eight. Considering this is their final home fixture, the hosts should be highly motivated to give their supporters a positive final result for the season. It’s worth mentioning that Brentford are undefeated in their last four consecutive league matches at the Gtech.

Meanwhile, Palace have also struggled recently, winning just one of their last four games. Defeat to City during the week means the Eagles are now winless in two, but they’re also winless in their last five consecutive league matches. Additionally, Glasner’s men have failed to win any of their previous three consecutive away matches.

The recent head-to-head record is identical, with two victories apiece. However, Palace are yet to win a Premier League fixture away to Brentford. The hosts won the most recent meeting between these teams at this stadium, suggesting they are very likely to secure all three points again.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Prediction 2: 1x2 - Brentford Moneyline @ -139

A clean sheet is a realistic outcome

Brentford’s attack and defence at home have been excellent, ranking in the top six across the entire division. They are definitely strong enough to prevent the visitors from scoring on Sunday, as they’ve done so in 28% of their home matches. The Bees concede an average of 1.06 goals per home game, indicating the match could be closely contested.

Palace could find the back of the net quickly, or they could also struggle in the final third. They’ve scored only 20 goals in 18 away dates, but more crucially, they haven’t scored in their last two away games. Furthermore, Brentford have maintained two consecutive home clean sheets.

Both teams score in 56% of the hosts’ home matches, while Palace have experienced the same in exactly half of their away matches. As a result, this could go either way, but we're inclined to opt for either one team or none to score, as it fits their recent form.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Prediction 3: BTTS - No @ +110

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brentford 2-0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 2-0 Crystal Palace Goalscorers prediction: Brentford: Igor Thiago, Kevin Shade

Brentford still have ambition to secure continental football for next season, despite losing 3-0 to Manchester City last week. That defeat meant that the Bees enter the penultimate round of Premier League matches in eighth place, two points behind Brighton in seventh. If the season ended today, Keith Andrews' team would not qualify for European competition.

Fortunately, they still have two matches to secure maximum points and see where they finish. Mathematically, qualifying for the Champions League is now impossible, but the Europa League and Conference League spots are still achievable. There’s only a four-point gap between them and Bournemouth in sixth.

Because Bournemouth still need to host Manchester City next week, Brentford must win their remaining matches to give themselves the best possible chance of qualification. For Crystal Palace, the domestic campaign is largely secondary right now. The Eagles have higher priorities, as they prepare for the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano at the end of the month.

Oliver Glasner could easily justify fielding a rotated team for this fixture and their final league match. Palace are safe from relegation, and should be aiming for the only piece of silverware available to them this season, and rightfully so. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the visitors lose on Sunday.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Hickey, Jensen, Damsgaard, Shade, Thiago

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Larsen