Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions: Narrow home win for the Gunners

The Cherries travel to north London with a ten-game unbeaten streak to maintain. However, the league leaders will be desperate for the three points.

Best predictions for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Arsenal (2nd Half) @ -138 with bet365

1st Half (Half with most goals) @ +200 with bet365

Both teams to score (Yes) @ -134 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing Arteta’s men to grind out the win after the break

Arsenal have won almost three-quarters (73%) of the second half of home games in the Premier League so far this season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have won just 20% of the second halves of their away games in the 25/26 PL campaign.

We can back the Gunners to win the second 45 at a probability of only 58.14%. This suggests there could be as much as 10% value on offer. Given Bournemouth’s solid form of late, we expect them to start strongly, but Arteta’s men should find a way through after the break.

The Cherries average 2.07 goals conceded per away game this season. Meanwhile, the Gunners have averaged 2.33 goals scored per home game. Arteta’s men should score twice at the very least.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction 1: Arsenal (2nd Half) @ -138 with bet365

Goals at both ends likely in the opening 45

This contest should come to life inside the opening minutes of the game. The average goal time for Arsenal’s first conceded goal in home games is just the 9th minute. The average time for their first home goals scored is the 39th minute, which points towards an eventful first half.

More than half (53%) of Bournemouth’s away games have featured two or more first-half goals from either side. The Gunners have conceded at home in five of their last eight home games. Therefore, we see both sides finding the net in the first period.

Bournemouth have scored in the first half in 60% of their away games so far this season. Meanwhile, they’ve only scored a second-half goal in 47% of away games. We expect the visitors to go into the break level with the league leaders before dropping off in the second period.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction 2: 1st Half (Half with most goals) @ +200 with bet365

Value on both teams to find the net

Both teams have found the net in almost half (47%) of Arsenal’s home games this season. That figure rises to 67% for Bournemouth’s away fixtures in 2025/26.

Both teams have scored in 62.5% of Arsenal’s last eight home games in the EPL. This supports backing Both Teams to Score (Yes) at a probability of just over 54%.

Injuries to first-choice defenders like Gabriel and Timber have almost certainly affected Arsenal’s defensive structure. Bournemouth have also scored on the road in eight of their ten away fixtures. This suggests they are becoming more effective in attack than earlier in the season.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction 3: Both teams to score (Yes) @ -134 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Saka, Havertz - Bournemouth: Evanilson

Arsenal return to league matters this weekend against Bournemouth. They aim to get back on track in the race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have suffered agonising defeats in the EFL Cup final to Manchester City, followed by an FA Cup last-eight loss at Southampton. Their players seemed jaded against the Saints, with the Championship club taking full advantage in front of their own supporters. Yet, following their UCL quarter-final first-leg win at Sporting on Tuesday, a league and Champions League double is still on the cards.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, is starting to see his injury list diminish. However, Bukayo Saka is in a race against time to be fit against the Cherries. Noni Madueke is the likely deputy if he fails a late fitness test.

Bournemouth have been on a rock-solid run of form of late, avoiding defeat in their last ten Premier League games. This is no small achievement, given the competitive nature of the Premier League.

The Cherries have drawn their last five. However, their last defeat was a 3-2 home defeat to Saturday’s opponents Arsenal in early January. Andoni Iraola’s starting XI will once again be without Justin Kluivert and Lewis Cook. Kluivert is sidelined with a knee injury, while Cook is out with a hamstring problem.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Calafiori, Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Rice, Zubimendi, Martinelli, Saka, Havertz, Gyokeres

AFC Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Jimenez, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Scott, Christie, Rayan, Adli, Tavernier, Evanilson