theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Spurs, NHL & EFL

Erling Haaland and Manchester City (-135) take on Newcastle United (+340) in a 3:00pm EST EFL Cup Semifinal. City hold a 2-0 aggregate lead heading into the second leg, which could lead to a conservative approach at the Etihad.

Alternatively, bet on a 9:30pm EST Thunder vs Spurs NBA game. In the NHL, the Red Wings also take on the Mammoth at 9:00pm EST.

EFL Cup Semifinal - Manchester City vs Newcastle United - 2/4 3:00 PM EST

Unless they lose by two goals or more in this 3:00pm EST Semifinal on Paramount+ against Newcastle United (+340), Manchester City (-135) will meet Arsenal in the EFL Cup Final next month.

City blew a two-goal lead on the road at Tottenham over the weekend in a 2-2 draw, though. Still, Antoine Semenyo (+130 anytime scorer) scored a fourth goal in five games since joining Man City from Bournemouth. However, Erling Haaland (-160 to score) has hit a rough patch.

Also, Newcastle have failed to score in three of their previous six matches, with striker Nick Woltemade (+180 to score) on an 11-game goal drought. Newcastle lost 4-1 on the road at Liverpool over the weekend, and have won only one of their previous seven matches.

City can afford to set up defensively here, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see under 2.5 goals (+135).

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs - 2/4 9:30 PM EST

It has been rough going for the Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5) against the San Antonio Spurs this season, ahead of a 9:30pm EST meeting at Frost Bank Center (ESPN). The Spurs account for three of the Thunder’s 11 losses this season.

While OKC picked up a 119-98 victory when these teams met last month, Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama (O/U 22.5 points) was still on a minutes restriction. Now, the Spurs have a two-day rest advantage, as the Thunder beat the Magic in Orlando last night.

The Spurs could improve to 4-1 against a Thunder team playing a back-to-back. Go with the Spurs to win at +110

NHL - Detroit Red Wings vs Utah Mammoth - 2/4 9:00 PM EST

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings (+120) will look to make it two road wins in a row when they take on the Utah Mammoth (-140) at the Delta Center (ESPN+). The Red Wings impressively became the first team all season to shut out the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Mammoth’s Nick Schmaltz (O/U -110 0.5 points) had a five-point game in the 6-2 win over the Canucks on Monday. Schmaltz scored a hat-trick and added two assists in the dominant victory.

Still, the Mammoth have lost each of their last three games against teams in playoff position. The Red Wings should build on their momentum from the victory over the Avalanche and grab a victory here. I also like them to score over 2.5 goals (-130).

