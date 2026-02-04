bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Thunder vs Spurs, NHL & Cara

Sports fans are in for an action-packed Sunday, February 4, with marquee matchups across basketball, soccer, and hockey. The NBA spotlight shines on the Oklahoma City Thunder as they battle the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 PM ET.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

Add extra game‑day excitement with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET—enjoy $200 in Bonus Bets and bring more momentum to today’s top matchups.

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/4/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your $200 Bonus Bets on bet365

Start by registering through the secure link and use promo code GOALBET during sign‑up. Verify your identity to confirm age and eligibility requirements. Add a minimum deposit of $10 to your account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, $200 in Bonus Bets will be credited, ready to use across multiple sports and markets.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Place your first bet with bet365 knowing you’re protected by a Safety Net—up to $1,000. If your wager doesn’t land, your stake comes back as bonus bets, giving you another chance to stay in the action. Use those bonus bets across a wide range of sports and markets, keeping every game packed with excitement and possibility.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

EFL Cup—Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Feb 4, 3:00 PM ET

Manchester City host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium, holding a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, putting them firmly in control of this tie and close to advancing to the Carabao Cup final.

City (-141) has been strong at home across all competitions this season, with a potent attack led by Erling Haaland and creative talent like Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, while Newcastle’s defensive struggles and need to chase goals could play into City’s hands.

The Magpies (+300), who won this trophy last season, arrive under pressure and without several key starters through injury, making the challenge even tougher as they must score at least twice to stay alive. Overall, the odds and form point to Manchester City progressing to the final, though Newcastle’s fight-for-survival mentality could make this a competitive knockout tie.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, Feb 4, 9:30 PM ET

The Thunder (-130) have been one of the top teams in the league, boasting a high-powered offense led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and come off a dominant 128-92 win that showcased their scoring depth and ball movement.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, the reigning Defensive Player of the Month, will be a key factor if he suits up, as his rim protection and versatile scoring can tilt the game, though Stephon Castle’s availability is uncertain.

The Spurs (+110) have been competitive this season and recently snapped a Thunder win streak, showing they can hang with OKC, especially at home. Expect a tactical battle where depth and star production, particularly from Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama, could decide the outcome.

NHL—Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers, Feb 4, 7:00 PM ET

The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night in Sunrise with Boston carrying the stronger overall form, entering at 32-20-4 compared to Florida’s 28-24-3, though the Panthers are slight home favorites (-140) as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Panthers won the first meeting 4-3, suggesting another competitive matchup despite Boston’s edge in momentum. From a player perspective, David Pastrnak (22 goals, 47 assists) continues to drive the Bruins’ offense, while Carter Verhaeghe (16 goals, 26 assists) remains Florida’s key scoring threat.

With Florida favored but Boston playing the better hockey lately, bettors may see value in the Bruins (+120), with the total likely hovering around 6.0 goals, given both teams’ scoring trends.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.