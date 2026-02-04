Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Nuggets vs Knicks, NHL & EFL Cup

Sports fans are in for a thrilling lineup on February 4. All eyes will be on the evening action as the NBA delivers the Denver Nuggets battling the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET.

English Carabao Cup—Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Feb 4, 3:00 PM ET

City (-141) holds a 2–0 aggregate advantage from the first leg, meaning Newcastle (+300) would need to win by two clear goals just to force extra time, a tough ask against Pep Guardiola’s side. Betting markets also favor BTTS (Yes) at -175, reflecting a belief that Newcastle can find the net even while chasing the tie.

The Cityzens’ form has them unbeaten in recent matches and strong at home, while Newcastle have struggled away and must balance attack with defensive risk. From a player angle, City’s attacking weapons like Erling Haaland are among the favorites for anytime goalscorer (-163), but alternatives such as Antoine Semenyo also offer value at longer odds.

NBA—Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks, Feb 4, 7:00 PM ET

New York arrives hot, riding a strong stretch and a 7‑game winning streak, paced by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl‑Anthony Towns, which has them atop the Eastern Conference and defending home floor with intensity.

Denver, meanwhile, is still one of the league’s most efficient offensive teams behind Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, and while they’re slightly .500 in recent form, they remain a threat when executing their half‑court sets and controlling pace.

The Knicks’ defense and rebounding will be tested by Denver’s ball movement and jumper creation, making this a true chess match between styles. New York’s home edge and recent dominance have them favored not just to win outright (-220), but possibly to cover (-110), while Denver’s moneyline (+180) and +5.5 points upside (-110) remain playable if you expect Jokic to carry the night.

NHL—Minnesota Wild vs Nashville Predators, Feb 4, 8:00 PM ET

Nashville (+105) comes in with a 5-3-2 record in their last 10 games but has struggled defensively this season, with a -29 goal differential. Minnesota has been dominant when scoring at least three goals, riding a 7-2-1 run in their last 10, led by Kirill Kaprizov (32 goals, 37 assists) and Vladimir Tarasenko, who’s contributed six goals in the last 10 games.

The teams split their earlier matchups, with Nashville taking the last meeting 3-2 in overtime, indicating another tight contest is likely. Minnesota’s (-125) depth and balanced scoring, coupled with a slightly better defensive record, give them the edge, though Nashville’s offensive threats, particularly Ryan O’Reilly and Roman Josi, could keep the game competitive.

