theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Suns & UEFA Champions League

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns, Feb 24, 9:00 PM ET

The Boston Celtics travel to face the Phoenix Suns, looking to extend their three-game win streak and maintain their place near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Boston is 37-19 overall and has been effective on both ends, while Phoenix (33-25) sits mid-pack in the West and boasts strong offensive rebounding numbers. The Suns are dealing with significant absences, including Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker, forcing others like Grayson Allen and Collin Gillespie into bigger roles.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum remains out for the season rehabbing his Achilles injury, and Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable. However, Boston (-250 ML) is still likely to control tempo with their depth and defense, and Phoenix (+205) will lean on its remaining healthy scorers to stay competitive.

UEFA Champions League—Newcastle United vs FK Qarabag, Feb 24, 3:00 PM ET

Newcastle travel to St. James’ Park holding a massive advantage after a 6-1 demolition in the first leg in Baku, where Anthony Gordon scored four goals and put the Magpies firmly on course for the last 16 of the competition.

Qarabag (+1600) will be desperate to overturn the aggregate deficit, but with Newcastle’s attack in good form and the hosts able to rotate their squad, a comeback looks extremely unlikely.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe may choose to rest key players or give minutes to fringe players given their comfortable lead, though home supporters will still expect a professional performance.

With the tie effectively settled, the focus for Newcastle (-750) could shift to progressing in the Champions League proper and balancing domestic commitments in the Premier League.

