bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Knicks vs Cavaliers & UCL Soccer

February 24 is packed with high‑stakes games, and the bet365 bonus code GOALBET unlocks $150 in bonus bets, giving you more out of the action. Jump on the Knicks vs Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET and Internazionale vs Bodø/Glimt at 3:00 PM ET in the UEFA Champions League.

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/24/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Unlock $150 in Bonus Bets with GOALBET

Step Into the Action – Hit our secure link to visit bet365 sportsbook. Power Up with GOALBET – Create your account and drop GOALBET into the bonus code field to activate the deal. Fuel Your Play – Deposit just $10 or more—it’s all you need to spark the fun. Make Your Move – Place a $5+ bet on odds of –500 or longer, and you’re officially in the game. Get Your Bonus – Once that first wager settles, win or lose, $150 in Bonus Bets lands in your account. Explore the Sportsbook – Use your bonus across NBA thrillers, college hoops madness, Premier League battles, winter sports, and countless other events.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Kick off with confidence using bet365’s Safety Net. Place your very first wager—if it misses, your stake bounces back as Bonus Bets, up to $1,000. It’s your built‑in backup plan: a second shot to stay in the game, keep the adrenaline rushing, and turn every moment into real rewards.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Feb 24, 7:30 PM ET

The Cavaliers (-170) have leaned on their elite backcourt play, interior rim protection, and efficient half-court offense to maintain consistency at home, where they’ve been particularly tough to beat, while the Knicks (+145) counter with physical defense, strong rebounding, and isolation scoring that can slow the pace and turn the game into a grind.

Both teams rank among the better defensive units in the conference, which makes the 232.0 total intriguing depending on tempo and transition opportunities. With previous meetings between these sides often coming down to late possessions, bettors can expect another tightly contested matchup where clutch execution, three-point shooting efficiency, and free-throw accuracy in the final minutes could determine the winner.

UEFA Champions League—Internazionale vs Bod/Glimt, Feb 24, 3:00 PM ET

Inter Milan face a must-win second leg at San Siro in their UEFA Champions League Round of 32 tie after falling 3–1 away to Bodø/Glimt in the first leg — a shock result that gives the Norwegian side a two-goal aggregate advantage and puts huge pressure on Inter to overturn the deficit at home.

bet365 still see Inter as favorites on the night with win odds around -450, the tie near +650, and Bodø/Glimt priced at about +800 on the match result market, while Inter are also favored in some qualification odds but must score at least two goals without conceding to progress outright.

With Inter’s Serie A form strong, but their Champions League confidence dented by the first leg, this second leg promises an attacking setup from the hosts and a resolute counter-attack from the visitors defending their lead.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.