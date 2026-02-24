Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Cavaliers & UCL

With daily drafts, sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and use $5+ to pick your team. Once you do so, you’ll get $75 in fantasy bonus entries so you can continue drafting, trading, and picking winners on Underdog.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 2/24/2026

Consider using the $75 on tonight’s key NBA matchup, a 7:30pm EST tipoff between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over in Italy, Inter Milan will look to overturn a 3-1 deficit when they host Bodo/Glimt in a 3:00pm EST UEFA Champions League Play-off match.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Signing up on Underdog is a fast process. Once you’ve read our tutorial below, you’ll be more than ready to use the promo code GOALBONUS to obtain $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries:

Use one of the links provided above to go to Underdog’s website Begin creating an account and enter all of the required details Before submitting your account, put the code GOALBONUS in the promotional field Once you’ve verified your account, deposit $10+ Play $5 on any real-money entry Whether your first entry wins or loses, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

Currently, new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY may sign up using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA - New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2/24 - 7:30 PM EST

Eastern Conference powerhouses, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, will meet at Rocket Arena for a 7:30pm NBA game on NBC.

Unsurprisingly, James Harden has become the Cavs’ primary facilitator since joining from the Clippers. He’s averaged 8.8 assists in five games with Cleveland. During that stretch, the Cavaliers are 4-1 overall and 2-0 at home.

Karl-Anthony Towns has stepped up recently for the Knicks, who are 12-3 in their past 15 games, with five straight games of 21+ points.

Before Sunday’s loss to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavaliers were on a seven-game winning streak. They’re in a good position to snap a two-game losing streak to the Knicks tonight.

UEFA Champions League - Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt - 2/24 - 3:00 PM EST

Inter Milan’s Norwegian nightmare ended in a 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt last Wednesday. Now, Inter host Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro at 3:00pm (Paramount+), needing to overturn a two-goal deficit.

The Nerazzurri have a good chance to do it, and they’ve won each of their last three home matches. Those games averaged 5.3 goals, and this could be another chaotic one, with Inter needing to score early and often.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Inter striker Pio Esposito get on the scoresheet for a third time in four games. Meanwhile, Jens Petter Hauge has scored in three of Bodo/Glimt’s previous four Champions League matches.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Underdog Promo Code