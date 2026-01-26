theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Warriors vs T-Wolves, NHL & EPL

Monday’s lone Premier League match features hosts Everton (+145) against Leeds United (+200) at 3:00pm EST. While Leeds defeated Fulham 1-0 in their last match, the home team is unbeaten in the previous five meetings of this fixture.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert's guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert's view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

Premier League - Everton vs Leeds United - 1/26 3:00 PM EST

Today’s English Premier League game between Everton (+145) and Leeds United (+200) from Hill Dickinson Stadium airs on USA Network. Everton received good news ahead of this game, with five players returning from injury of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Joint-leading scorers Iliman Ndiaye (+220 to score) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are among the returnees, with the latter unlikely to start. Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (+160 to score) has scored nine goals this season and could lead the line for Leeds.

Leeds’ last away victory in the EPL was over four months ago, but they’ve only lost one of their last nine league matches. Meanwhile, Everton are winless in three straight home matches, but have kept five clean sheets over the previous nine games.

Goals could be hard to come by, and under 2.5 goals at -150 is an intriguing pick.

NBA - Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 1/26 9:30 PM EST

For the second time in as many days, the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) at the Target Center (Peacock). Yesterday, the Warriors handed the Timberwolves a fifth straight loss, as the Dubs won 111-85.

Steph Curry (O/U 28.5 points), who is questionable tonight, scored 26 points and dished out seven assists. However, the Warriors will be without Jonthan Kuminga, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Jimmy Butler tonight.

It would be highly embarrassing for the Wolves to lose both games of this back-to-back at home against a shorthanded Warriors’ team. Anthony Edwards (O/U 30.5 points) should lead the way as the T-Wolves win and cover the spread (-105).

NHL - Utah Mammoth vs Tampa Bay Lightning - 1/26 7:00 PM EST

The Tampa Bay Lightning (-175) should be fired up for tonight’s game against the Utah Mammoth (+150) at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena streaming on ESPN+. On Saturday, the Lightning’s 15-game point streak ended as they fell 8-5 to the Blue Jackets.

Lightning backup goaltender Jonas Johansson started that game, but Tampa has allowed only seven goals total in Andrei Vasilevskiy’s previous seven starts. Vasilevskiy should be back in net for the hosts tonight.

Meanwhile, the Mammoth are on a five-game winning streak in which they’ve conceded 2.2 goals per game. Both teams are in the top five in the league for fewest goals allowed per game and when they last met it finished 4-2 in favor of the Lightning.

I’d also take under 6.5 goals (-120) tonight.

