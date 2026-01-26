Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Warriors vs T-Wolves, NHL, & EPL

Boost your Fantasy game with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS offering $75 fantasy bonus entries and power up your lineups for NHL, NBA, and EPL clashes.

Sports fans are in for a thrilling lineup on January 26 with marquee matchups across the NBA, EPL, and NHL. The spotlight hits the hardwood tonight as the Golden State Warriors battle the Minnesota Timberwolves, tipping off at 9:30 PM ET, a clash of Western Conference rivals with playoff implications.

EPL—Everton vs Leeds United, Jan 26, 3:00 PM ET

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye has recorded at least one shot on target in four straight league matches and is a strong candidate for Over 0.5 shots on target or even anytime goal scorer, especially with creative playmaker Jack Grealish ruled out due to injury.

For Leeds, Brenden Aaronson has found the net recently and presents value as an anytime goalscorer, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton’s former striker now at Leeds) is among the favorites in the first-goal market.

Defender and midfield battle props like Ethan Ampadu to be carded also emerge given Leeds’ competitive midfield tussles, and corner markets (e.g., Over 9.5 total corners) could be worth considering given both teams’ tendencies to generate set plays.

NBA—Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Jan 26, 9:30 PM ET

Naz Reid’s Over 21.5 points + rebounds has hit frequently at home and looks like a strong option given his recent consistency and the Timberwolves’ frontcourt opportunities. Also, star Anthony Edwards remains a focal point, and over his team-leading points prop is tempting as he drives the Wolves’ offense even in tight matchups, while Julius Randle’s involvement suggests Over rebounds or points could also be on the radar if his minutes stay high.

On the Warriors’ side, with Jonathan Kuminga out (bone bruise) and Jimmy Butler sidelined, Moses Moody Under 2.5 three-pointers is appealing since he’s averaged well below that mark in recent games.

NHL—Utah Mammoth vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Jan 26, 7:00 PM ET

Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov, riding elite form with 52 assists and 78 points in 46 games, is an excellent look for Over 1.5 points or Over 0.5 assists, while Brandon Hagel Over 2.5 shots on goal also stands out after firing five shots and scoring twice in his last outing. Jake Guentzel anytime goalscorer remains attractive given his consistent top-line usage and strong power-play role.

For Utah, Clayton Keller Over 0.5 points and Dylan Guenther Over 0.5 assists carry value as the Mammoth have scored 3.7 goals per game over their last 10 contests, while Guenther has recorded an assist in four of his last five.

In net, Andrei Vasilevskiy Over saves could be worth a look against a Utah side averaging nearly 31 shots per game, making this contest ripe for production-based prop betting beyond the main moneyline and total markets.

