Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Bulls, EPL & Political Prediction Markets

Get ready for an exciting sports lineup on January 26, as the NBA showcases a thrilling clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 1/26/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses, with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

Turn uncertainty into opportunity with Kalshi—enter promo code GOAL to unlock a $10 bonus and start trading prediction markets in sports and global affairs with confidence

How to Activate Your $10 Bonus on Kalshi

Sign Up – Head to Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to register. Create Your Profile – Enter your name, email, and password to set up your account. Apply Promo Code – Use GOAL in the promo field to unlock your $10 bonus. Verify Your Account – Confirm your email and complete the setup process. Add Funds – Deposit at least $100 to begin trading. Start Trading – Explore prediction markets across sports, politics, and more with up to $100. Enjoy Your Bonus – Once verified, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited, ready to use on NFL, NBA, college football, and other markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi turns forecasting into actionable trading. Every prediction is a contract you can buy or sell, with prices shown in cents to represent the probability of an outcome—for example, a market trading at 45¢ reflects an 45% chance of that result.

As games progress, elections approach, or economic indicators shift, these prices adjust in real time. From NBA showdowns and EPL clashes to political events and global trends, Kalshi transforms everyday uncertainty into a marketplace where your insights can unlock opportunity.

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls, Jan 26, 8:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-17) head to Chicago (23-22) as slight road favorites against the Bulls in a game the market expects to be close and competitive on Monday night, with Kalshi showing Lakers -1.5 at 56¢.

Los Angeles brings the higher-end star power and offensive upside, relying on their ability to control pace and win late-game possessions, but their inconsistency on the road has kept this line tight. Luka Dončić leads the Lakers with elite scoring and playmaking while LeBron James contributes veteran scoring, but L.A.’s offensive efficiency sits middling, and their recent defensive dips leave room for an upset.

The Bulls (49¢), posting just under 118 points per night and buoyed by home court, have been competitive ATS and could keep this within a one-possession game, making the Bulls +1.5 (52¢) or a tight under on the 237.5 total points (51¢) appealing to traders who lean on trends and matchup nuances.

EPL—Everton vs Leeds United, Jan 26, 3:00 PM ET

This tightly poised Premier League clash has the home side enter as slight favorites at 38¢, compared with Leeds around 30¢, and the draw at roughly 30¢, reflecting a competitive market with little to separate them on paper.

Everton’s recent form has been a mix of draws and narrow wins, while a big injury blow to creative spark Jack Grealish leaves their attack somewhat undermanned, though midfield reinforcements like Gueye and Ndiaye are back from AFCON duty, which could help their cause at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Leeds travel in better form overall but still lack convincing away results this season and have conceded frequently on the road, making both teams to score (53¢) and under/over 2.5 goals markets interesting angles alongside the close 1X2 outlook. Historical data and predictions point to a tight contest that could end level or with a narrow home edge, and markets are pricing in value on all three main outcomes.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi redefines how you interact with the world. Instead of passively observing events, you can trade contracts tied to outcomes in politics, markets, and culture. Every headline becomes an opportunity, empowering you to apply your knowledge and convert predictions into potential gains.

Republican nominee for President in 2028?

J.D. Vance (48%)

Marco Rubio (18%)

When will Bitcoin hit $150k?

Before June 2026 (13%)

Before May 2026 (8%)

Which party will win the U.S. House this year?

Democratic Party (78%)

Republican Party (22%)

Who will attend the Big Game?

Jason Kelce (78%)

Elon Musk (38%)

Taylor Swift (20%)

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor?

Stellan Skarsgard (61%)

Sean Penn (21%)

Kalshi keeps trading simple: every winning contract pays $1. If you buy at 62¢—representing a 62% chance—and the event occurs, you’ll receive the full dollar. That’s a 38¢ profit before fees.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code