theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NFL Playoffs Championship Sunday

The winner of the 6:30pm EST NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Lumen Field will advance to Super Bowl LX in two Sundays’ time. After the Seahawks’ 41-6 drubbing of the 49ers last weekend, they’ll be feeling confident.

You could also place your first bet on the New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos AFC Championship Game at 3:00pm EST.

NFC Championship Game - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks - 1/25 6:30 PM EST

After splitting their regular-season meetings, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) face off for a third time this season at 6:30pm EST in the NFC Championship Game on FOX.

Seattle takes an eight-game winning streak into this game and will rely heavily on RB Kenneth Walker III. QB Sam Darnold (O/U 236.5 passing yards) is dealing with an oblique injury, and RB Zach Charbonnet is out.

Walker managed 116 rushing yards in the dominant 41-6 win over the 49ers last round and 100 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards in the Week 16 overtime win over the Rams. Bet on Walker III 125+ rushing + receiving yards (+135).

The Rams haven’t looked particularly impressive in the playoffs and are 0-2 ATS. QB Matthew Stafford (O/U 254.5 passing yards) is playing through an injury to a finger on his throwing hand.

Stafford completed just 20 of 42 passes in the 20-17 overtime win over the Bears last Sunday. Seattle’s defense, which allows the fewest points and yards per play in the NFL, will be more unforgiving.

Bet on the Seahawks -2.5 (-115) as they should advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.

AFC Championship Game - New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos - 1/25 3:00 PM EST

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham (O/U 199.5 passing yards) will run the offense in today’s 3:00pm EST AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots (-4.5) at Mile High Stadium (CBS).

Stidham has made just four career starts, and he’s going up against a Patriots defense that has allowed just 19 points in the playoffs.

Denver will have to lean on its defense here. After all, they sack opposing quarterbacks at the highest rate in the league. We could see a low-scoring game today, with under 42.5 points (-105) likely.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a one-man wrecking crew, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the playoffs. He’s managed 75+ rushing + receiving yards in six consecutive games and is at -110 odds to extend his streak.

The Pats went 8-0 on the road in the regular season (7-1 ATS) and should feast on a weakened Broncos offense. MVP candidate Drake Maye (O/U 227.5 passing yards) should lead the Patriots to their first Super Bowl in seven years. Take the Patriots -4.5 (-110)

