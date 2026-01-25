BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for AFC & NFC Championship Playoffs

Tonight’s NFC Championship Game features NFC West divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, both gunning for a Super Bowl berth. This 6:30pm EST game is at Seattle’s Lumen Field, where the Seahawks defeated the Rams in Week 16 in overtime.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 1/25/2026

By using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500, get a 20% deposit match up to $1500 to use on the NFC Championship Game. You can also use the bonus on the 3:00pm EST AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos at Mile High.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Before you use the BetMGM bonus code to claim a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets, read the steps below:

New user offer open to players located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Open the link to go to BetMGM Then, sign up for an account and use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Make your first deposit, worth up to $7500 Your deposit will be matched at 20% in bonus bets (up to $1500) The bonus cannot be withdrawn as cash You’ll have seven days from the time you receive the bonus bets to use them

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NFC Championship Game - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks - 1/25 6:30 PM EST

A Super Bowl LX berth is on the line as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) meet for a third time this season. This 6:30pm EST game at Seattle’s Lumen Field will air live on FOX.

In the Divisional Round, the Seahawks destroyed the 49ers, 41-6. RB Kenneth Walker III managed 145 yards from scrimmage.

Take Walker III to pick up 125+ rushing + receiving yards (+130) tonight with fellow RB Zach Charbonnet injured and QB Sam Darnold (O/U 235.5 passing yards) somewhat limited with an oblique injury.

The Rams have stumbled into the NFC Championship Game after failing to cover the spread in wins over the Panthers and the Bears.

MVP favorite Matthew Stafford (O/U 252.5 passing yards) completed under 50 percent of his passes in the 20-17 overtime wina gainst the Bears, and his finger appears to be bothering him.

Given the Seahawks have the number one scoring defense and allow the fewest passing and rushing yards per opponent attempt, they should have the advantage here. Bet on the Seahawks -2.5 (-115).

AFC Championship Game - New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos - 1/25 3:00 PM EST

Going for their first-ever playoff win in Denver, the New England Patriots (-4.5) take on the Denver Broncos in the 3:00pm EST AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High (CBS).

Broncos QB Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury, so it’s up to Jarrett Stidham (O/U 198.5 passing yards) to run the offense.

The Patriots have forced eight turnovers in their last three games alone, and should make life difficult for Stidham. New England has allowed just 9.5 points per game in the playoffs so far. Under 42.5 points (-110) is a sound pick, given that both defenses are strong.

Pats RB Rhamondre Stevenson has managed six straight games with 75+ rushing + receiving yards. He’s also physical enough to give the Denver defense fits. Take Stevenson 75+ rushing + receiving yards at -115 odds.

The Broncos concerningly gave up 30 points to the Bills last weekend, even as they forced five turnovers, and their run game was nonexistent.

The lights may be too bright in Stidham’s fifth career start. Bet on the Patriots -4.5 (-115), as New England should advance to its first Super Bowl since 2019. The Pats are also 7-1 ATS on the road this season.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus code