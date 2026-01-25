bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Broncos & NBA

Taking front and center is the NFL’s AFC Championship clash between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos at 3:00 PM ET.

Then, the NBA showdown featuring the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 PM ET.

Sign Up – Access bet365 through our secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Complete identity checks to confirm you meet the age and participation requirements. Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10, then place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on any market at -500 odds or longer. Receive Your Bonus – Once your first wager settles, $200 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account, ready to use across a wide range of sports and markets.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Step into the action with confidence thanks to bet365’s Safety Net, which cushions your first wager with protection worth up to $1,000. Should that opening play miss, the stake comes back to you as bonus credits—turning a setback into another shot at victory. Redeem those credits across a wide variety of markets, keeping the adrenaline flowing and every matchup packed with possibility.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NFL—New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos, Jan 25, 3:00 PM ET (AFC Championship)

This AFC Championship matchup in Denver pits the New England Patriots (14-3) against the Denver Broncos (14-3) with a Super Bowl berth on the line. The Broncos will be without QB Bo Nix thanks to a season-ending injury, and backup Jarrett Stidham has been elevated.

New England (-250) brings a balanced attack led by Drake Maye and a strong running game, coupled with one of the league’s stingiest defenses, while Denver’s (+205) elite defense and home-field altitude give them a chance to keep it close despite the quarterback change, suggesting a grind-it-out, low-to-moderate scoring contest where field position and turnovers loom large.

The Patriots’ ability to sustain drives and convert in the red zone, combined with Denver’s top-tier defense, sets up a betting narrative where New England to cover the spread and the total staying under the 42.5 line (-110) are prevailing angles, and the quarterback situation is the central storyline shaping this title game.

NBA—Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies, Jan 25, 3:30 PM ET

With Nikola Jokić out (knee) and other regulars sidelined, the Nuggets lean heavily on Jamal Murray and secondary scorers to generate offense, and that shift makes Murray’s volume and efficiency key betting angles as Denver’s shot creation drives their scoring without their MVP center.

Memphis, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. and a struggling but opportunistic supporting cast, will try to exploit Denver’s size issues and control tempo at home, so while the market still favors Denver, expect action on shooting and points markets (esp. Murray usage) and potentially higher team totals if Memphis pushes pace on both ends.

