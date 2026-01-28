theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Champions League, NBA & NHL

Defending UEFA Champions League winners PSG (-190) take on Newcastle United (+450) at 3:00pm EST today at the Parc des Princes with a spot in the UCL Round of 16 on the line. Newcastle are unbeaten in their two previous games against PSG, but are underdogs here.

bet on a 7:00pm EST Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game or a 7:30pm EST Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators NHL matchup.

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

To successfully claim theScore Bet promo code, follow the directions below:

Open to new theScore Bet users located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV

First, use the link here to get to theScore Bet’s website Then, scan the QR code/download the mobile app Sign up for an account and use the promo code GOALNEWS Next, deposit $10 or more and stake $10 on a qualifying wager If your bet settles as a win, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets The bets, which are split into five $20 segments, expire after one week You may not withdraw the bonus bets for cash

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

UEFA Champions League - PSG vs Newcastle - 1/28 3:00 PM EST

The winner of today’s PSG (-190) vs Newcastle (+450) match at the Parc des Princes will almost certainly advance to the Champions League Round of 16 (Paramount+). Expect both teams to go for three points, as a draw may not be enough.

Newcastle have scored in all seven of their previous Champions League matches this season. However, they’ll be shorthanded with midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes both likely out. That means Lewis Miley (+1000 to assist) will start.

PSG’s talisman Ousmane Dembele (-115 to score, +240 to assist) has been in fine form lately. He’s scored five goals and provided three assists in his last seven appearances.

Both teams are dangerous, but PSG have the edge here, given NUFC’s injuries. Go with PSG to win and both teams to score at +150 SGP odds.

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 1/28 7:00 PM EST

Ahead of a 7:00pm EST ESPN Wednesday game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) at Rocket Arena, two of the Cavs’ top three scorers have been ruled out.

PG Darius Garland and F Evan Mobley will both miss this game, putting more pressure on Donovan Mitchell (O/U 32.5 points) to keep scoring. He’s been excellent lately, with 35.3 points per game on the Cavs’ four-game winning streak, their longest since November.

The Lakers have won three of four games on their current road trip and have a shot to end Cleveland’s winning run here, especially with Mobley out. Take the Lakers +2.5 (-105).

NHL - Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators - 1/28 7:30 PM EST

While the Colorado Avalanche (-165) still have the most points in the NHL heading into their 7:30pm EST road game against the Ottawa Senators (+140) on ESPN+, they’ve been wildly inconsistent lately.

In fact, four of the Avalanche’s six non-overtime losses have come in January. They seem to be missing defenseman Devon Toews, who they are 4-4-2 without. Former Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon (-135 to score) has only scored four of his NHL-leading 38 goals in January.

Instead, MacKinnon has provided 14 assists in 11 appearances this month and is at -250 odds to register an assist. While the Senators lost 8-2 to the Avalanche in Denver earlier this month, they just destroyed the Golden Knights, 7-1.

Expect a close game and take under 6.5 goals (+110), which has hit in each of the Avalanche’s previous three road games.

