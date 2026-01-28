Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Cavaliers Predictions

On January 28, the NBA delivers a marquee matchup: the Los Angeles Lakers head into the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET. Fans don’t just have to watch the drama unfold—they can trade on it with Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 1/28/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses, with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

Kalshi helps you turn uncertainty into opportunity. Enter promo code GOAL to receive a $10 bonus and begin trading prediction markets in sports and global affairs with confidence.

How to Activate Your $10 Bonus on Kalshi

Sign Up – Head to Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to register. Create Your Profile – Enter your name, email, and password to set up your account. Apply Promo Code – Use GOAL in the promo field to unlock your $10 bonus. Verify Your Account – Confirm your email and complete the setup process. Enjoy Your Bonus – Once verified, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited, ready to use on NFL, NBA, college football, and other markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi transforms forecasting into real trading opportunities. Each prediction is structured as a contract you can buy or sell, with prices displayed in cents to indicate the probability of an outcome—for instance, a market priced at 45¢ signals a 45% chance of that result.

As games unfold, elections near, or economic data shifts, these prices move dynamically in real time. From NBA battles to political milestones and global trends, Kalshi turns everyday uncertainty into a marketplace where your insights can create value.

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan 28, 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland (60¢ for a straight up and 54¢ to cover the -2.5 spread) enter this with solid offensive numbers (top-5 in the NBA in scoring), led by Donovan Mitchell, who is heating up and averaging nearly 28.5 points in recent games, though Evan Mobley’s calf injury could limit Cleveland’s size and defense.

For the Lakers’ side, Luka Dončić has been on a tear — including a 46-point, 12-assist outing in their last game — and LeBron James continues to be a triple-threat with scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, even as Austin Reaves remains out, slightly dinging LA’s depth and spacing.

With these star duels and injury questions factored in, Cleveland’s favorite status looks justified, but the Lakers’ explosive offense and championship experience could keep it close, making both the spread and 234.5 total (53¢ for the over) worth a close watch.

Kalshi other Prediction Markets

Kalshi redefines how you interact with the world. Instead of passively observing events, you can trade contracts tied to outcomes in politics, finance, weather, and culture.

Who will be the first to leave the Trump Cabinet?

Kristi Noem (44%)

Pam Bondi (16%)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (11%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (67%)

Sinners (25%)

Hamnet (5%)

Kalshi makes trading straightforward: each winning contract pays $1. Buy in at 62¢—reflecting a 62% probability—and if the event happens, you’ll collect the full dollar. That’s a 38¢ gain before fees.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code