Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Hawks vs Celtics, UCL & NHL

On January 28, sports fans are in for a thrilling lineup. At 7:00 PM ET, the NBA delivers a showdown where the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 1/28/2026

Elevate the thrill of your favorite sports showdowns with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS. Score up to $2000 in FanCash to make the most of today’s marquee matchups and celebrate every play in style!

Hockey action also goes live at the same time as the NHL pits the Philadelphia Flyers against the Columbus Blue Jackets, puck drop at 7:00 PM ET.

The day’s action actually starts in Europe as Borussia Dortmund clash with Internazionale in the UEFA Champions League at 3:00 PM ET, packing basketball, hockey, and soccer.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim Your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

Download the App – Use our secure link and scan the QR code to install. Sign Up – Enter promo code GOALBONUS during registration. Place Your First Bet – Wager $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer on the same day you register. Qualify Daily – Make one eligible bet per day for your first 10 days. Earn FanCash – At the end of the promo period, receive up to $2,000 in bonuses, equal to the total of your lost qualifying wagers. Redeem – Convert your FanCash into bonus bets (note: not withdrawable as cash).

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

UCL—Borussia Dortmund vs Internazionale, Jan 28, 3:00 PM ET

This game has high goals and involvement upside on both team and key player props. Dortmund are slight underdogs at home (+190), with Inter around +135 and a draw near +250.

Dortmund’s attack has been productive (19 goals in 7 UCL matches), and they’re unbeaten at home in this season’s Champions League, making Over 2.5 goals (-150) compelling a game‑level prop. On a player level, Felix Nmecha and Serhou Guirassy offer value in goals or assists, given their offensive roles.

Without some defenders (Süle, Sabitzer, Svensson), Dortmund could concede, boosting BTTS chances. Lautaro Martínez remains Inter’s most dangerous scorer (4 goals in the competition) and is worth backing for anytime goal/over 0.5 goals. Inter’s corners prop, like Inter over 4.5 corners, may also hit as their playstyle and Dortmund’s tempo can lead to more set pieces.

NBA—Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics, Jan 28, 7:30 PM ET

Tonight, the Boston Celtics are significant favorites at TD Garden, with the moneyline around Celtics ‑220 / Hawks +260.

On game props, Over 231.5 Total Points is worth considering if both teams push pace and defenses slip, while Hawks ATS or Hawks Team Points Over could have value if Atlanta stays competitive; the under is also viable if Boston clamps down late.

For player props, look to Jaylen Brown over his points line (often 29.5) or anytime points/goals type props given his scoring role, Payton Pritchard over points or 3‑pointers made if he gets volume.

For the Hawks, Jalen Johnson over points + rebounds + assists makes sense during a high‑usage night, and so does Nickeil Alexander‑Walker over 3‑pointers made if Atlanta spaces the floor.

NHL—Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 PM ET

Columbus is favored on the moneyline (‑140) with Philly the underdog (+116). Game props to consider include Over on the 6.5 Total Goals, given both teams’ defensive vulnerabilities and recent high‑scoring Jackets results, as well as Blue Jackets Team to Score First or Flyers Team Goals Over if Philly’s scoring leaders get going.

On the player prop side, Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko both have good “over points” or “anytime point” value given their roles as top Columbus producers. Travis Konecny for the Flyers is the key for over points/anytime goal, and Matvei Michkov offers upside for goals or points if he sees top‑line minutes; goalies Jet Greaves or Samuel Ersson could also be targets on over saves depending on shot volume.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs