Scotland vs Belarus Predictions: Cagey win for Steve Clarke’s side

Scotland will aim to secure back-to-back qualifying wins over Belarus, after their 2-0 win in Hungary last month, to further pressure rivals Denmark.

Best predictions for Scotland vs Belarus

Scotland -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +195 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ +163 with BetMGM

Che Adams Anytime Goalscorer @ +132 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Two-goal winning margin for Scotland

Scotland were incredibly dominant in their first head-to-head in Hungary last month. They had over 73% of possession and managed eight attempts on target. They also had more than four times as many entries into the opposition box as the Belarusians.

It’s unlikely that the Scots will not win this by a respectable margin. Scotland have only managed three or more goals once in their last 19 matches. However, they only defeated Gibraltar 2-0 in June last year, who are ranked 200th in the world, 100 places below the Belarusians.

Therefore, a 2-0 scoreline is the most likely outcome in this match. The betting markets have offered a 58.82% probability of a two-goal winning margin, and backing it may be worthwhile.

Scotland vs Belarus Prediction 1: Scotland -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +195 with BetMGM

High-scoring contest seems unlikely

Scotland have kept clean sheets in their last three games prior to this double-header with Greece and Belarus. It’s also worth noting that five of Scotland’s last nine competitive games have ended with two or fewer goals scored.

The betting markets suggest there is only a 45.45% chance of this happening on Sunday evening. However, Belarus lack firepower, and Scotland tend to win by narrow margins. That’s why this is the value bet of our trio of Scotland vs Belarus predictions.

Scotland vs Belarus Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +163 with BetMGM

Adams to lead from the front again

Torino striker Che Adams has stepped up for the Scottish national team once again. The former Southampton goalscorer scored the first goal in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Belarus in Hungary, and he may be the most likely scorer at Hampden Park.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in six Scotland appearances so far in 2025, at a scoring rate of 66.67%.

Still, the betting markets indicate that Adam only has a 48.78% chance of finding the net on Sunday evening. That is why this seems like another value bet. Moreover, he faces a defence that conceded five goals against a Greek side that don’t tend to score plenty.

Scotland vs Belarus Prediction 3: Che Adams Anytime goalscorer @ +132 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Scotland face Belarus on Sunday night in the second of their double-header home games during October’s international break.

Steve Clarke’s men were undefeated in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign ahead of this October double-header, following a 2-0 win against Belarus and a courageous draw in Denmark. They know that they must win this home clash with Belarus, regardless of the outcome of their game with Greece on Thursday evening.

Scotland will need three points to stay in contention for at least a playoff place if they lose to Greece, but could top Group C if they win. Fortunately for Steve Clarke, he will likely field the same players that were involved in the victory over the Belarusians in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Belarus already appear unlikely to qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals. After a heavy 5-1 loss in Greece and a 2-0 ‘home’ defeat to Scotland, Carlos Alos’ men know that only victory is an option at Hampden Park.

The trouble is the statistics don’t seem good for them. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games. Meanwhile, Scotland have enjoyed three successive clean sheets ahead of October’s double-header.

Probable lineups for Scotland vs Belarus

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Johnston, Robertson, Souttar, McKenna, Ferguson, Gilmour, McGinn, Gannon-Doak, McTominay, Adams

Belarus expected lineup: Lapoukhov, Karpovich, Pechenin, Parkhomenko, Volkov, Zabelin, Ebong, Kalinin, Myakish, Malashevich, Barkovskiy