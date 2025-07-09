PSG vs Real Madrid Bonus Bet Offer: Get $150 from bet365

Paris Saint-Germain finally encountered more resistance against Bayern in 2025's Club World Cup quarter-finals. Will the semi-final round finally bring an opponent that conquers PSG, in the form of Real Madrid from the superior Spanish league? Or will Real become another notch on PSG's belt?

Club World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (Wednesday, July 9, 3:00 PM Eastern Time)

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are set to kick off at 3 p.m. EST in the Club World Cup semis, the most critical competition to be found at MetLife Stadium in a summer that's about to be graced by NFL preseason games. It will be interesting to see which American cable networks wind up simulcasting a show that began with DAZN listed as the only TV option, given just how world-renowned each hopeful is. If nothing else, they should do it for the gamblers.

PSG carries its "worst" moneyline odds of recent months into the midweek semi-final, still favored over Los Blancos at (+130) odds, but the betting action is as balanced as for any Parisians contest you could name. While PSG was mounting its impressive win against Bayern in the quarters, Real was preparing to out-gun a Dortmund side that finally showed vital signs in a 3-2 triumph for La Liga. Today represents bet365's least expensive moneyline on PSG since the middle of spring 2025.

Paris is putting on its press again, a reason why O/U odds won't be generous on the high side for a matchup of Kylian Mbappé of Real against his counterpart striker Ousmane Dembélé. PSG played with forward numbers with and without the football in the quarter-finals, prompting thrilling counter attempts from Bayern that just missed the mark. The winning team's continued aggressiveness led to a pair of red-card bookings for PSG backs in injury time.

Still, those goal-total odds for Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid opened at O/U (2.5), a typical, even cautious number. It could be mistaken to think the 2-0 PSG-Bayern score is more representative of the Club World Cup playoffs than Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Dortmund. PSG's ball-thieving system getting cranked up again could be illustrative of another trend about to hit the CWC.

Since that O/U line arrived, it's risen with "over" betting action at bet365 and other sportsbooks, as gamers come to the above conclusion. However, they might be counting on New Jersey's storms to at least leven the heat that many CWC rounds have taken place in. If the weather is simply muggy, exhausted teams might be too satisfied with an added-time deadlock to help those bettors out.

Europe's soccer managers are sneaky people. They put their top stars on the pitch to begin the Club World Cup, under pressure from supporters and organizers. But they went with second-choice lineups in midfield, and utilized plain-vanilla tactics, much like those NFL preseason teams in New Jersey. It wasn't the look of Champions League lineups in early domestic tournament rounds, but it was a comparable method of keeping players from collapsing on the pitch after a grueling spring.

By now, the top teams' role players are ready to rock. Real received an early goal from left-back Fran García in the quarter-final, a footballer who didn't score once in 31 La Liga appearances this cycle. PSG's backs made wonderful plays to stop Bayern's attacks in space in their own quarter-final.

Hump Day's race isn't for the moneyline betting action, it's between Mbappé of Los Blancos and Dembélé of the Parisians for shortest prop betting odds to score at least once in the semi-final. At press time, neither man is breaking the (+120) mark. Vini Jr. could be an inflated goal-scoring proposition at just (+200) odds, but there's a cheaper pick with more goals on the ledger.

