PSG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup Bonus Bets: Get $1500 from BetMGM

Get our special PSG vs Real Madrid bonus bets offer, with $1500 up for grabs ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final at 3:00pm ET (07/09).

Two soccer titans face off Wednesday in the second semi-final of the Club World Cup, as France’s PSG and Spain’s Real Madrid meet at 3pm ET in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

BetMGM has your seat for all the action on this match and more, and new players can get $1500 in bonuses using code GOALMAX.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

How to claim the PSG vs Real Madrid Bonus Bets

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Visit BetMGM.com Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

That’s all you need to do to add to the excitement of what promises to be a world-class event.

Club World Cup Semifinal Preview - PSG vs. Real Madrid - 3pm ET on July 9th

The superstars will be on display in the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid match. Forward Kylian Mbappé will be facing PSG, his former team, for the first time. He had a spectacular goal against Borussia Dortmund to help his team advance, and he appears recovered from an upset stomach.

He’ll be supported by Achraf Hakimi, whose deft passing is a key to the Real Madrid attack, Jude Bellingham, a creative force in midfield, and strikers Gonzalo García and Vinícius Júnior, both major talents.

Countering them for PSG will be Ousmane Dembélé, whose flair and speed are a key to the French side’s attack, and Désiré Doué, a winger considered one of the world’s best young players.

Missing because of yellow-card suspensions for PSG are Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández, while Real Madrid will be without Dean Huijsen, major losses for the Parisiennes.

PSG will look to control possession and press high, while Real Madrid is expected to adopt a structured approach and look to exploit PSG’s aggressive play.

Expect an end-to-end brawl between these two powerhouses, with PSG a slight favorite. Temps will be in the high 80s with big humidity, which may be a factor late in the game.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*