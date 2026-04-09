PSG vs Atalanta Predictions and Betting Tips: Wounded Parisiens still too strong

Our betting expert expects Luis Enrique’s men to secure a win, even with their injury problems of late.

Best bets for PSG vs Atalanta

PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Bradley Barcola as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 onBetway

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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PSG show depth despite missing stars

PSG’s depth is being tested at the moment, with some high-profile absentees in the side - especially in the attacking third. Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue got injured playing for France, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the latest casualty. He joins Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo on the injury list.

However, the Parisiens have other options, with Bradley Barcola still available and the likes of Goncalo Ramos able to step in. They’ve still got plenty of ways to hurt Atalanta at the Parc des Princes, and we expect them to do so.

The Italians have conceded in all three of their matches so far this season, and that bodes well for Luis Enrique’s men. The reigning champions will be desperate to start their title defence with three points.

PSG vs Atalanta Bet 1: PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Atalanta to exploit PSG’s defensive gaps

Enrique’s side are by no means impenetrable, even though they do have a few clean sheets to their name this season. Tottenham Hotspur scored two against them, and Toulouse recently scored three - so Atalanta can find ways to hurt them. Whether they can come out on top, however, is an entirely different matter.

La Dea have averaged two goals per game so far, scoring in all of them, and have goalscorers from all over the pitch. PSG will back themselves for victory, but need to keep their guard up against the likes of Charles De Ketelaere. They are still missing Ademola Lookman after a very public fallout, and Mateo Retegui’s transfer has also weakened their options.

Although the French giants kept their sheets clean on Sunday against Lens, Atalanta should pose a much bigger threat as UCL action returns to Paris.

PSG vs Atalanta Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Barcola steps up to the plate

With the vast array of attacking absentees at PSG, Barcola is expected to step up even more than usual. He’s done so in a big way, recording a goal and an assist in the win over Toulouse, and scoring both in the victory against Lens. Last year, he got 14 in Ligue 1, and could well beat that tally this time around.

Ramos is seen as the most likely scorer by the bookies, and could well get on the scoresheet, but Barcola is the man in form. The 23-year-old scored three times in this competition in 2024/25 as the Parisiens clinched the title - this season, he’ll be targeting much more. The Atalantan defence will have to keep a very close eye on him.

PSG vs Atalanta Bet 3: Bradley Barcola as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Paris Saint-Germain have got off to exactly the sort of start you’d expect from them in Ligue 1. They’re top of the table, with four wins from four, and already have 10 goals to their name. Despite their numerous injury problems, they beat RC Lens 2-0 over the weekend, and appear strong once again.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are struggling for form. They have a new manager in Ivan Juric after Gian Piero Gasperini left after almost a decade, and things haven’t started particularly well. Draws with Pisa and Parma were underwhelming, but a 4-1 thumping of Lecce on Sunday should give them a boost.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Atalanta

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, De Roon, Pasalic, Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Maldini, Krstovic