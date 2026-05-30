Over/Under 1.5 Bet Meaning

Unsurprisingly, it is popular among many bettors because it remains exciting right up until the final whistle. In this guide, we’ll explain what an Over/Under 1.5 bet is, how it works, and share some practical tips to help you place smarter wagers.
At the end, you’ll have a full understanding of it and have full confidence to bet with it.
What Is an Over/Under 1.5 Bet?
With over/under bets, you’re not trying to predict which team will win, but rather the total number of scores during the match. You have two options:
- Over 1.5: You bet that at least 2 will be scored in total during the game.
- Under 1.5: You bet that 1 goal or fewer will be scored in total during the game.
It’s as simple as that — it doesn’t matter who scores, only the total counts.
How Does the Over/Under 1.5 Bet Work?
The process is straightforward:
- Choose a soccer match you want to bet on.
- Analyze both teams’ recent performances, their goal-scoring ability, and defensive strength.
- Decide whether you think the total will be over or under 1.5, and place your bet accordingly.
Example of an Over/Under 1.5 Bet
You're about to bet on an soccer match between England and USMNT. After reviewing the stats, you found that:
- England has averaged 2.3 scores per match in its last five games.
- USMNT has conceded 1.1 scores per match in its last five games.
These stats suggest the match could be tight. You decide to bet on Under 1.5.
|Match
|Bet
|Result
|England vs USMNT
|Over1.5
|2–1 ✅ (Win)
Tips for Betting on Over/Under 1.5
Here are our tips to help you bet wisely and reduce risk when betting on over/under 1.5:
- Check team stats, especially the average total per match, both home and on the road.
- Consider weather conditions and field quality, as these can influence how many scores there are.
- Evaluate current form, including injuries and suspensions to key players.
- Look at previous head-to-head results between the two teams.
The Over/Under 1.5 total wager is a great option if you’d rather focus on the total instead of predicting the moneyline outcome. When placed wisely, this type of bet is both easy to understand and potentially profitable.