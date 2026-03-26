Premier League top 6 odds: Chelsea crisis means there is betting value

Liverpool are likely to secure fifth place, leaving just one spot available. Chelsea currently hold it, but their poor for has opened up the race.

Premier League Top Six Odds Chelsea -250 Brentford +400 Everton +600 Newcastle United +600

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Chelsea

Chelsea were in a good position when Liam Rosenior initially took charge, and they secured some notable results. However, recent weeks have been difficult for the Blues, and included a heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain. They've lost four games in a row heading into the current international break.

The underlying statistics are not encouraging, either. They currently sit 15th in the five-game form table, and Opta data shows they have been outplayed in all of their league fixtures. Chelsea do have the highest accumulated expected goals (59.29), but they are significantly underperforming in terms of their actual scoring output.

Rosenior's rotation has sparked intense debate, as no club have made more changes to their starting line-up in the 2025/26 season (99). It's also been questioned whether the Blues are too inexperienced, which might become a major factor as the campaign enters the final stage. They possess the required quality, but they desperately need a significant improvement in results over the coming weeks.

Following their exit from the Champions League, we expect Chelsea to improve in their domestic fixtures. They remain our pick to finish in the top six.

Brentford

What Keith Andrews has done with Brentford this season has been nothing short of remarkable. People doubted the Dubliner's credentials after he replaced Thomas Frank, but he has definitely proven his critics wrong. The Bees have suffered only four defeats across their last 20 matches and currently sit seventh in the league standings.

It certainly benefits them that Brazilian forward Igor Thiago is in excellent form. Only Erling Haaland has registered more PL goals than the 24-year-old (19) this season, making him a huge factor in Brentford's success. The club are extremely happy with how their campaign is progressing.

The Londoners have been clinical, boasting the league's highest conversion rate by scoring 14.38 of their shots on target. However, they rank low in terms of shots taken and have tied their last four matches. The Bees also face several difficult games as the season concludes, starting with Everton after the international break.

Brentford have performed admirably, but we are unsure if they possess enough quality to break into the top six. This is especially true given their current record of only two victories in eight games across all competitions.

Everton

Everton manager David Moyes is another coach who deserves significant praise this season. Following four years of finishing 13th or lower, the Scot has successfully transformed the Merseyside team. After 31 matches played, they are eighth in the Premier League and boast one of the strongest defensive records in the division.

Their home form is concerning, as they have secured fewer points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium than they have away. However, there are signs of improvement. Victories against Burnley and Chelsea helped them move up the table, and they will welcome the recent clean sheets. Back-to-back wins at their new stadium mean they have collected just as many points as the Blues over the last 10 games (17).

Moyes has managed his squad well, relying on a core group of players who consistently perform well. He has made only 51 starting line-up changes throughout the campaign, showing that player availability is a major strength. However, they are the most passive side in the league, allowing 14.15 passes per defensive action.

Everton are overperforming in terms of expected points, so we're not sure they have enough momentum to overtake the teams above them.

Newcastle United

They might currently sit 12th, but bookmakers indicate that Newcastle United remain in contention for a top-six finish. However, they have endured a miserable few weeks, suffering elimination from the FA Cup and the Champions League, as well as a defeat to rivals Sunderland. That result marked the Black Cats' first league Tyne-Wear derby double in more than a decade.

However, given the events of recent weeks, the Magpies can now concentrate entirely on the Premier League. Eddie Howe's side are only six points behind sixth place, and have a relatively favourable run-in. Arsenal are the only top-eight team that they have to face between now and the end of the season.

Newcastle certainly possess the players to mount a late challenge, and with their full attention on the league, they will feel confident. They must depend on other teams to slip up, but that is definitely a possibility. However, Howe's men have not been effective enough in attack or defence during 2025/26, leaving them with a massive task to complete.

Newcastle do not have the capability to go on the kind of winning streak required to climb six positions in the table. They simply lack the necessary consistency.