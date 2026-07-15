John Stones next club odds: Why Serie A is this summer’s value bet

According to the markets, there is a 70% implied probability Stones’ next chapter is written in Italy. We assess the most suitable Serie A suitors.

John Stones next club market Odds Bayern Munich +100 Inter Milan +400 Juventus +300 Everton +275 AC Milan +400 Napoli +2500

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Why Inter are the favourites among Stones’ Serie A admirers

Inter are the bookies’ favourites to capture Stones if he seeks an Italian adventure - and with good reason. Stones’ representatives are said to have initiated discussions with Inter’s hierarchy. The England defender is also said to be keen on a switch to the Nerazzurri.

Inter also have an ageing backline that needs a refresh. Having completed the transfer of Manuel Akanji, they need another recruit if Benjamin Pavard moves on. Inter are reportedly deciding between Stones and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

With the Nerazzurri also playing a back three, Stones’ distribution makes him a natural fit. He’s adept at stepping into midfield, just as Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij have done in recent seasons.

Juve’s need for Stones is arguably the greatest

The Bianconeri arguably have the greater need for Stones in their backline. The media have reported that Stones is on Juve’s shortlist of defensive recruits, but talks have yet to progress. If they go on to lose Bremer and Federico Gatti to Bayern and Napoli respectively, their need for a centre-back will only heighten further.

Stones and Juve appear to be a natural match. Under manager Luciano Spalletti, Juve have favoured a deep build-up from the centre-backs, making Stones the perfect profile.

The main obstacle could be financial. Juventus must maintain strict control over their wage structure to meet sustainability requirements. Although Stones is prepared to drop his €10m-a-year City salary, Juve may be reluctant to meet him halfway.

A switch to the Rossoneri seems like a leftfield move

AC Milan are outsiders in the betting right now - and with good reason. Stones would represent a departure from Milan’s recent approach, focused on younger defensive profiles at a lower cost base.

New AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim already has a solid group of defensive options, with Tomori, Pavlovic, De Winter and Gabbia providing plenty of depth. They also recently signed Mario Gila from Lazio for around 30 million euros.

With a well-stocked backline, the Rossoneri are unlikely to stretch their budget to sign him. Although Stones brings big-game composure, Milan were left disappointed by their last ex-City defender and are unlikely to return for round two.

Could Max Allegri and Napoli pursue a deal?

Reports have suggested that Stones has also been offered to Max Allegri’s side. However, this appears to be the least likely route for an Italian move this summer. For starters, the new Napoli manager, Allegri, already has a solid contingent of centre-backs on his roster.

The likes of Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Beukema and Marianucci are all regulars. Allegri hasn’t voiced any concerns over his defensive options. Nevertheless, Stones’ wage demands are unlikely to align with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ cautious financial approach.

How do English stars fare in Serie A?

Most recently, English exports to Italy have fared surprisingly well. Fikayo Tomori moved to AC Milan and helped the Rossoneri to the Scudetto in 2021-22. Tomori also ended up being selected for the Serie A Team of the Year that season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek enjoyed a similarly positive spell at Milan, thriving under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. Loftus-Cheek’s form was enough to earn a recall to the England national team.

There are also a few warning signs for Stones to keep in mind. His former City teammate, Kyle Walker, saw a half-season loan at Milan fizzle out in 2025. Meanwhile, Djed Spence was used only sparingly during a surprising loan switch to Genoa.

Could Stones end up staying in the Premier League?

Everton are the shortest-priced potential destination for Stones outside of Bayern and Inter. That’s due to the sentimental pull. Stones left the Toffees for City in 2016 in a £47.5m deal. That fee briefly made him the world’s second-most expensive defender.

Reports back in May claimed that Everton were keen on a return for Stones, but his injury record remains a concern. David Moyes could certainly do with another senior defender. The end-of-season form of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane was a red flag. Branthwaite’s recent fitness struggles have added to the uncertainty, with Stones capable of providing experience and familiarity.