Champions League winner odds: Predictions updated on 14.05.26

PSG are favourites to retain the Champions League, but Arsenal will fancy their chances in Hungary. League form could shape the Budapest final.

Team Odds Implied % Probability Paris Saint-Germain +130 46.5 Arsenal -145 32.3

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Latest UCL odds & Market movers

Paris Saint-Germain have clinched the Ligue 1 title now, which gives them time to rest and prepare

Luis Enrique’s side were brilliant as they knocked out Bayern Munich

Arsenal are back in control in the Premier League, but they still have work to do

The Gunners have never won the UCL, and Mikel Arteta would love to change that

Team-by-team analysis: Top contenders for the Champions League Cup

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have found form at exactly the right time. They’ve proved that last season was no fluke. Luis Enrique’s men saw off German champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals and fully deserve their favourites tag heading to Puskas Arena.

Current odds: +130

+130 Key argument FOR: They’re the reigning champions and in good form.

They’re the reigning champions and in good form. Key argument AGAINST: Defensive concerns remain, as Les Parisiens have conceded nine goals in their last seven games across all competitions.

Defensive concerns remain, as Les Parisiens have conceded nine goals in their last seven games across all competitions. Our opinion: We are backing the French giants to progress. Their experience, quality and extra rest could prove decisive.

2. Arsenal

It’s been quite the season for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side. At one point, they were in contention for a quadruple, but now just a double remains. It is a campaign that could still unravel, especially with Manchester City closing in on them domestically.

Current odds: -145

-145 Key argument FOR: The Gunners have shown excellent defensive quality all season — the clean sheet vs West Ham was their 31st of the 2025/26 season.

The Gunners have shown excellent defensive quality all season — the clean sheet vs West Ham was their 31st of the 2025/26 season. Key argument AGAINST: Fatigue could be a major factor, with Arsenal potentially drained after a long season of around 60 matches.

Fatigue could be a major factor, with Arsenal potentially drained after a long season of around 60 matches. Our opinion: A Premier League title alongside Champions League success may prove a step too far for Arsenal, with their underdog status understandable.

Our Prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

PSG are capable of becoming the first team since Real Madrid to retain the UCL title. They have also just won Ligue 1 this week as they beat second-placed RC Lens 2-0. That means they can rest players for their final domestic fixture before they jet out to Budapest.

They’ve also played fewer games than their opponents. PSG’s title-winning victory over Lens on Wednesday was their 54th game of 2025/26. Meanwhile, Arsenal have already reached 60. Enrique’s side boast plenty of depth in their squad.

The odds of a PSG win are similar to their home leg in last season’s semi-final. Back then, they had an implied probability of 42.2%, compared to 45.5% this time around. Arsenal have improved since then, but PSG remain a huge threat given their attacking quality.

It is rare to see PSG priced as favourites at odds against, but their record in such situations is very strong. Including the Club World Cup, it’s happened seven times, and they have won five of them. The first-leg win over Bayern was the most recent example, as was their November victory in the same fixture. This highlights their ability to perform under pressure.

As previously mentioned, the Gunners have endured a demanding season, with 60 games played across all competitions. They hope City can slip up against Crystal Palace, which could ease the pressure heading into the final. Winning the Premier League would lift a significant burden before the trip to Hungary and possibly even improve their performance.

If the opposite happens, however, they could be in trouble. Just look at Inter Milan last season. They went for a treble but ultimately ended the campaign empty-handed. Like Arsenal, they had an excellent clean sheet record in the UCL. They kept eight before being hammered 5-0 by the men from Paris.

It should be different for the Gunners, who have been consistently defensively solid in 2025/26. Their xGA of 1.15 per game is fantastic. Some might say it’s deceptive given their run to the final, but they’ve had some big performances in Europe this season.

That said, we expect PSG to go all the way. They’ve got form and quality on their side, and they tend to deliver in big games.

How to read Champions League odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

4.1 What are Outright / Futures odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarter-finals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

4.2 How to read the three odds formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

4.3 What is implied probability?

Implied probability converts betting odds into a percentage. It tells you exactly how likely the bookmakers believe an outcome is to happen.

The simplest formula to calculate this uses decimal odds:

1 ÷ Decimal Odds × 100 = Implied Probability %

Let's look at Arsenal’s current odds of 3.25:

1 ÷ 3.25 = 0.3076

0.3076 × 100 = 30.8%

In plain English, this means bookies believe Arsenal have a roughly 30.8% chance of winning the Champions League. If you think Arsenal’s actual chance of winning is higher than 30.8%, that bet represents good "value." If you think their chances are lower, it's a bad bet.

4.4 Why do odds change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match results: If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key player injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

4.5 Early vs. Late betting — When should you place your bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in May? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting early (higher reward, higher risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting late (lower reward, lower risk): Betting in the quarter-finals or semi-finals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.