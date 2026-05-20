Champions League Winner Odds: Two Remain pre UEFA Finale

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites as they aim to retain their title, but Arsenal shouldn’t be overlooked. Luis Enrique and his side have the experience, while the Gunners are looking to make history for their club. It should be a fascinating clash in Budapest.

Team Odds Implied % Probability Paris Saint-Germain -155 44.4 Arsenal +120 32.3

Odds courtesy of US Sportsbooks. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

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Latest UCL odds & Market movers

Paris Saint-Germain have concluded their Ligue 1 campaign, clinching the title once again

Luis Enrique’s side have two weeks to rest up before their trip to Hungary

Arsenal were crowned as Premier League champions on Tuesday night, so they have ample time to prepare for Budapest

The Gunners are a resilient team, and Mikel Arteta has organised them well after setbacks last month

Team-by-team analysis: Top contenders for the Champions League Cup

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain lost their final game of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season, but it didn’t have a big impact. Luis Enrique’s men had already secured the title, so they fielded a different lineup against Paris FC. Les Parisiens will be at full strength when they visit the Puskas Arena later this month.

Current odds: - 155

- Key argument FOR: PSG finished the season strongly, winning another title. More importantly, they have plenty of time to rest before the final.

PSG finished the season strongly, winning another title. More importantly, they have plenty of time to rest before the final. Key argument AGAINST: Paris FC scored two past them on Sunday, just like Lorient and Lyon did recently - their defence seems vulnerable.

Paris FC scored two past them on Sunday, just like Lorient and Lyon did recently - their defence seems vulnerable. Our opinion: With the quality Enrique has available, and the added perk of a lengthy break, we’re backing PSG to clinch the title.

2. Arsenal

Following their slip up in April, Mikel Arteta’s men have bounced back in recent weeks. Their form hasn’t been amazing, but they’re unbeaten in six across all competitions and have won four in a row. The Londoners will back themselves to be competitive in the final after securing domestic glory in the Premier League.

Current odds: + 120

+ Key argument FOR: The Gunners are incredibly strong defensively and have kept five clean sheets in their last six competitive fixtures.

The Gunners are incredibly strong defensively and have kept five clean sheets in their last six competitive fixtures. Key argument AGAINST: Arteta’s men have struggled in crucial games, and maybe don’t have what it takes to triumph in Budapest.

Arteta’s men have struggled in crucial games, and maybe don’t have what it takes to triumph in Budapest. Our opinion: We’re expecting a closely contested match, and Arsenal won’t be easy to break down. However, we’re not sure they will score more than PSG.

Our Prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain remain the favourites in the Champions League final, but their 1x2 odds are fluctuating. However, there's a minimal -2.1 implied probability shift for the French giants to win, and at 44.4%, they’re pretty good value. Though the odds suggest backing the Les Parisiens, it’s expected to be a tight affair in Budapest.

The odds recently drifted from 2.15 to 2.25 following both Arsenal’s win over Burnley and their own defeat to Paris FC. Since City have failed to secure a win over Bournemouth, expect the odds for a PSG victory to decrease further. The Gunners are now champions of England, and can rest in their final league game.

Luis Enrique’s men defended their Ligue 1 title in dominant fashion, directly beating their competitors, RC Lens, in their penultimate fixture. A clean sheet and a 2-0 win away from home was well-received, but it wasn’t exactly straightforward. The underlying metrics painted an interesting story, with Lens accumulating an impressive 2.87 xG compared to PSG’s 1.22.

Also, Lens recorded 25 shots on goal, of which 10 were on target. Meanwhile, the victors overperformed, scoring twice from two shots on target. One of Europe’s most potent attacks has seemingly underdelivered at times, but they secured the win they needed. That said, Arsenal will have definitely looked at that game and seen vulnerabilities they could exploit.

The Gunners were likely thrilled by PSG’s loss to Paris FC - though they shouldn’t dwell on it too much. The Londoners’ odds have not moved yet (3.00), and they’re still at 32.3% in terms of implied probability of victory. That could change based on what happens in the final Premier League fixture, though.

Many are expecting a close affair at Puskas Arena, and this tie could go all the way. Given Arsenal’s defensive qualities, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a draw after 90 minutes. The implied probability for both sides increases to 60.2% and 45.5%, respectively, when backing either side to lift the trophy.

Arsenal’s 1-0 over Burnley caused more negative talk about their gameplay, but that hasn’t affected them. City doing the same earlier in the season didn’t raise such comments, and the Gunners secured victory. Ultimately, what mattered for Arteta was winning the Premier League by whatever means necessary, and that’s been achieved.

Arteta is unlikely to change his tactics and opt for an attacking approach, and will once again try to keep things tight defensively. Set pieces could be the best way to break through PSG’s defence, and they’re something that Arsenal have mastered. It’s largely how they secured the league title.

It might not be for neutral fans, but the Gunners could be a value pick, especially now that they also have time to prepare. Whether it’s to win in 90 or to secure the trophy at odds against, they will have momentum on their side.

How to read Champions League odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

What are Outright / Futures odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarter-finals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

How to read the three odds formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

Why do odds change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match results: If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key player injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

Early vs. Late betting — When should you place your bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in May? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting early (higher reward, higher risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting late (lower reward, lower risk): Betting in the quarter-finals or semi-finals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.