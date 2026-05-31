Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for USMNT vs Senegal

The United States faces Senegal in an exciting international friendly this afternoon at 3:30 PM EDT as both teams continue preparing for the World Cup. Trade $10 on the matchup and claim a $10 bonus by signing up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit the official Kalshi site or download the mobile app to get started. Sign up by entering your details and completing the verification process. Use the promo code GOALMAX during registration to claim the offer. Make a deposit of at least $10 and place your first trade in any open Kalshi market. Once your qualifying trade is complete, the $10 bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's Soccer Intl Friendlies

The United States takes on Senegal o in an exciting World Cup tune-up match. Fans can trade the action with a $10 bonus by signing up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. For prediction trading on this game, hear what our expert has to say.

USA vs Senegal, May 31, 3:30 PM EDT

The United States and Senegal meet at 3:30 PM EDT in what should be a fun, wide-open international friendly between two athletic teams that love to play in transition. The USMNT is still trying to build consistency ahead of the World Cup, but there’s a lot of excitement around the younger core led by Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Gio Reyna.

Senegal, meanwhile, remains one of the toughest African sides to break down and always looks dangerous on the counterattack with players like Nicolas Jackson and Ismaïla Sarr.

One interesting angle here: the U.S. has struggled defensively against fast, physical teams lately, which makes Senegal a really tricky matchup. Still, home advantage could matter.

On Kalshi, USA contracts are trading around 45¢ heading into kickoff, with Senegal near 35¢ and the tie around 31¢. Goal markets are also getting attention, especially “Both Teams to Score,” which feels very live considering the attacking talent on both sides.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just for sports fans — you can also trade on major news stories and real-world events spanning politics, entertainment, the economy, and even viral moments as they unfold.

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GlobalFoundries - 61¢

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Kalshi prices basically reflect how likely the market thinks something is to happen. The numbers you see above represent the “Yes” side of the trade, but you can also take a “No” position if you think the outcome won’t happen. Traders can buy as many contracts as they want before the market closes, and every winning contract pays out $1.00 once the result is official.