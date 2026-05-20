FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Thunder, NBA Playoffs

San Antonio walked into Paycom Center and stole Game 1 in double overtime. Victor Wembanyama went for 41 and 24. Rookie Dylan Harper stepped up with 24 points and seven steals. Now the Thunder try to even the series on NBC and Peacock May 20th. FanDuel promo code offers $150 in bonus bets to new users who bet at least $5 and win their first bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offer

FanDuel Offer Verified: 5/20/2026

OKC is a 6.5-point favorite at -112 on the spread. The moneyline has the Thunder at -240, Spurs at +198. The total sits at 215.5 with both over/under at -110. Oklahoma City has championship pedigree. They won it all last year. But San Antonio just proved they can hang in a hostile environment.

Bet using the FanDuel promo code to score bonus bets if you win

How to claim the FanDuel offer

Head to FanDuel using the link above Get the FanDuel app for your state if you're on mobile Click "Sign Up" and advance through the registration prompts No FanDuel promo code is needed for this offer Deposit $5 or more into your account Place that first real-money wager (minimum $5) on Spurs-Thunder or any market If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets hits your account

*Available in AZ, AR, CO, CT, DC, IL, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt.*

Today's Sports Betting with FanDuel

The Thunder have to respond at home. That's what champions do. But San Antonio is a different kind of monster. Wemby is playing possessed, and their young guards aren't scared. De’Aaron is back too. It’s a lot to take in. Here’s where I’m leaning in Game 2.

Spurs vs Thunder (NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals, SAS leads 1-0) – 5/20 8:30pm ET, Paycom Center

Even though I like OKC to grind and pull this one out, I'm staying away from the spread and moneyline. OKC at -240 is too expensive. Giving up 6.5 points feels risky against a Spurs team that just won here. Instead, I'm focusing on players.

Dylan Harper to score 10+ points (-192) is my first add. De'Aaron Fox is still listed as DTD for Game 2, but even if he does play and lower Harper’s usage, I still think he will get 10. He’s averaging 14.6 in the playoffs, and why would the Spurs abandon what was successful in Game 1.

Victor Wembanyama to score 25+ points (-108) is my other lock. He dropped 41 in Game 1. The Thunder threw everything at him. Caruso, Dort, Holmgren. Didn't matter. Even if OKC adjusts, Wemby is too skilled to hold under 25 when he’s playing like this.

For a value play, Alex Caruso to make 3+ threes (+140) is interesting. He just hit eight 3-pointers in Game 1 on 14 attempts. The Spurs may switch up their strategy to contain Caruso more, but I expect him to still get some clean looks, because OKC just has too many weapons.

I also considered Chet Holmgren for blocks, but the lines just aren't attractive enough to feel super confident.

The bets I like the most are Harper 10+ points (-192) and Wemby 25+ points (-108) in this one. The rookie is playing at a high level, and the most dominant player on the floor is going to get his numbers regardless of what OKC tries.

Full FanDuel Terms and Conditions