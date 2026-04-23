bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Draft Round One

bet365 bonus code unlocks an incredible offer for NFL Draft night—get $200 in bonus bets to supercharge your experience. As the draft kicks off at 8:00 PM EDT (April 23), every pick, trade, and surprise becomes a chance to win big.

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How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner and complete the registration form. Enter the promo code GOALBET during sign‑up to activate your welcome bonus. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll unlock $200 in Bonus Bets. Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NFL Draft

Our expert is here with lines and predictions to key you into the NFL Draft tonight, and with your bonus in the bag, you’ve got extra shots to wager on draft props, player selections, and team surprises as the action unfolds live.

NFL Draft First Round, Apr 23, 8:00 PM EDT

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off with betting markets centered on quarterback dominance and early-pick volatility. Fernando Mendoza remains a massive favorite (-20000 range) to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, making that market largely unplayable unless you’re parlaying heavy chalk.

The real value begins at picks 2–5, where teams like the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants could swing the board. Defensive prospects such as Arvell Reese and David Bailey are battling to be the first non-quarterback selected, with odds fluctuating between +150 and +400 depending on late insider reports. Meanwhile, Jeremiyah Love’s over/under draft position (set around 5.5) is drawing sharp interest, especially if a team trades up.

Further down, offensive line props are active, with Spencer Fano slightly favored over Francis Mauigoa for first OL drafted. Wide receiver markets, including Carnell Tate, are seeing over bets for total Round 1 selections.

Best bet: attack mid-draft props and hedge with live betting—this is a market driven by last-minute information, not consensus projections.

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bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.