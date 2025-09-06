MLS Predictions Matchday 31

Our MLS picks include interesting draws with significant value. The history of these fixtures and current form have led us to these predictions.

Our predictions for MLS Matchday 31

Match Selection Odds Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Tie +320 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Houston Dynamo -118 Saint Louis City vs FC Dallas Tie +310 Sporting Kansas vs Austin FC Sporting Kansas +137

Odds via bet365, correct at the time of publishing.

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Prediction 1: Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Just outside the playoff spots

Date: 9/62025



Kickoff time: 8:30pm ET

Our Tip: Tie @ +320 with bet365

Chicago Fire currently sit in 10th spot, just outside the playoff spots. They are one point behind the New York Red Bulls, but with two games in hand. Victory against 11th-placed New England Revolution would be ideal, but that’s easier said than done. Having suffered heavy league defeats, both teams are coming off a difficult last weekend.

It’s worth noting that seven of the last 10 head-to-heads ended in a draw. In their last two meetings, both teams won their respective away games. The hosts only lost one of their last five at home, and the visitors won their last MLS away date against Columbus Crew. That’s why they are likely to cancel each other out this weekend.

Prediction 2: Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: The hosts to bounce back

Date: 9/6/2025



Kickoff time: 8:30pm ET

Our Tip: Houston Dynamo @ -118 with bet365

Three points separate the hosts from the treasured ninth place in the Western Conference. However, they have a chance to catch up as they face last-placed LA Galaxy this weekend. Their away victory at St Louis City last week ended a nine-game winless run, which could be a turning point for their season.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy secured third place in the Leagues Cup with a win against Orlando City. However, they were defeated in the last two visits to the Shell Energy Stadium. Additionally, they’ve only won four games in MLS all season, none of which were away. This is why the Orange Crush are favoured to win.

Prediction 3: Saint Louis City vs FC Dallas: Unbeaten home head-to-head record to continue

Date: 9/6/2025



Kickoff time: 8:30pm ET

Our Tip: Tie @ +310 with bet365

St Louis City are currently in poor form and are 14th in the Western Conference, having lost three consecutive games. They’re slightly more resilient at home, with two wins and two defeats in their last four MLS games. However, they’re facing a team that have struggled on the road, which gives the hosts hope.

Dallas have only won one of their last five away games, drawing three of them. Their record at CityPark is also a concern for them, as they have not won in their last three visits here. Given that six of their 14 away dates in the league produced draws (43%), this match is likely to have the same outcome.

Prediction 4: Sporting Kansas vs Austin FC: Punching above their weight

Date: 9/7/2025



Kickoff time: 7:00pm ET

Our Tip: Sporting Kansas @ +137 with bet365

Kansas still have a chance to make a push for the playoff spots, but they need to be perfect from now on. They ended a six-game winless run last weekend, and coach Kerry Zavagnin will be hoping his side can turn the corner from that. Their strength at home could see them secure an unlikely victory in this match.

Austin are the favourites, as they are seventh in the Western Conference and have won three of the last five head-to-heads. However, they’ve lost seven of their 13 away league matches this season, including two defeats in a row in their previous visits to Kansas. This equates to three defeats in their last five away head-to-heads. They also lost their last away game to Montreal, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Conclusion

These picks offer the ideal mix of value and reasonable outcomes. The expected long-shot draws are backed by intense research, so they are highly probable this weekend. Additionally, a banker like Houston Dynamo, who are clear favourites to see off last-placed LA Galaxy is included. Remember to use these picks wisely and bet responsibly.