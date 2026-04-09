Man Utd vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues to compound United’s misery

United are struggling for form, and while the Blues lost in midweek, we’re backing them to bounce back at Old Trafford.

Best bets for Man Utd vs Chelsea

Chelsea - Moneyline @ +140 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 goals @ -175 with BetMGM

Cole Palmer to score or assist @ +100 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Blues heap on United’s misery

Chelsea may have lost in midweek, but they’re certainly in better form than Manchester United. Maresca’s men have been scoring plenty, and though a draw away at Brentford in their last game wasn’t ideal, they still got two goals. They will be confident facing the struggling Red Devils.

Amorim’s side, meanwhile, are having a torrid time of things; a 3-0 defeat to City made matters worse, and fans aren’t happy. Matheus Cunha is doubtful, too, joining Mason Mount and Diego Dalot on the possible list of absentees for this one. The manager hopes they can make the cut.

There’s also the subplot around Alejandro Garnacho, who could be handed a Blues start against his old club. He’ll be out to show them exactly what they’re missing.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea - Moneyline @ +140 with BetMGM

One for the neutrals at Old Trafford

Both Chelsea and United have seen plenty of goals scored in their games so far this season, although not always in their favour. Three of the Blues’ last four games across all competitions resulted in over 3.5 goals scored, and they’ve only failed to score in one of their last 15.

They got on the scoresheet even in the defeat in Germany, and with the hosts’ leaky backline, they hope to do so again in Manchester. Amorim’s side, meanwhile, haven’t kept a clean sheet this season, and - even including friendlies - have just one in their last 12 matches. Maresca’s well-stocked attack will be relishing the opportunity.

United did get six goals in two games against Fulham, Grimsby and Burnley, however, and they spent big on their attack this summer. There is a chance they could at least cause the visitors a few problems - even if they can’t beat them.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -175 with BetMGM

Palmer back in the goals

Cole Palmer can be unstoppable when in form. His goal against Bayern Munich showed exactly what he’s capable of, and that one took him to five since the start of the Club World Cup. He’s got seven goals and assists in his last nine, much to his manager’s delight.

He’s also been a major headache for United specifically, netting four goals in five games against them over the course of his career. Given his previous Man City connection, he’ll enjoy getting one over on the red side of Manchester. He’s seen as the bookies’ favourite to get a goal or assist in this one, and for good reason.

Palmer seemed to have a bit of a groin issue towards the end of the Bayern game, but his manager has since confirmed he’s fine.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Bet 3: Cole Palmer to score or assist @ +100 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Ruben Amorim will be desperate for a response from his side after their heavy defeat to rivals Manchester City in their last game. It’s been a torrid start to the campaign, which saw them lose to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, and pressure is mounting. They won their last home game 3-2 against Burnley, and this is a chance to silence some critics.

Chelsea saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, losing 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. Nonetheless, it does little to overshadow the fine work that Enzo Maresca has done, and they’re still favourites for this one. They’ve also scored nine goals in their last three Premier League matches.

Probable lineups for Man Utd vs Chelsea

Man Utd expected lineup: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Diallo, Mbuemo, Sesko

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro