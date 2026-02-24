Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Raptors NBA & Political Prediction Markets

As the NBA regular season heats up, new Kalshi users are in for a treat. Sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and get $10 in bonuses for trading on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors game at 7:30 PM ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Every headline is now a trading opportunity, and you can get more out of big games or breaking news. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim your $10 bonus and kickstart your trading journey today.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/24/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

How to Claim Your $10 Kalshi Bonus

Quick Sign-Up – Head to Kalshi via the website or mobile app and create your account in minutes. Enter Your Details – Provide your name, email, and set a secure password to register. Apply Promo Code: GOALMAX – Enter GOALMAX during sign-up to unlock the $10 bonus offer. Verify Your Email – Confirm your email address to activate full platform access. Fund Your Account – Deposit funds and trade at least $10 in contracts across available markets. Receive Your Bonus – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus will be credited automatically. Start Trading Headlines – Explore prediction markets in sports, politics, finance, and global news, turning major events into trading opportunities.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

From thrilling NBA matchups to major economic reports and important political events, Kalshi lets you trade on what’s happening in the world. Each contract is priced in cents, reflecting the market’s prediction of how likely an event is to occur.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors, Feb 24, 7:30 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Raptors in what projects as one of the tighter matchups on the slate, with Kalshi listing OKC as slim -1.5 road favorites. Both teams have the straight win at 51¢, while the total set near 217.5 points.

OKC enters with one of the league’s best records at 44–14, powered by elite guard play and a top-tier defensive rating, and they’ve won four of their last five games, continuing to separate themselves in the Western Conference race.

Toronto, sitting at 34–23 and firmly in the Eastern playoff picture, has been strong at home inside Scotiabank Arena and is coming off an impressive offensive showing in its most recent outing, making this more competitive than the short spread suggests.

The previous meeting between these teams was decided by just two points, reinforcing the expectation of a close contest, and with both teams ranking solidly on the defensive end, traders will be weighing whether the relatively modest total leans toward a grind-it-out under or if late-game fouling pushes it over in what could be a possession-by-possession finish.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s about the world in motion. You can trade on weather data, financial updates, political events, cultural shifts, and much more. When the world shifts, you can seize those moments, turning them into powerful opportunities and real rewards.

How long will Trump speak for at the State of the Union?

90 min or above (66%)

95 min or above (57%)

100 min or above (40%)

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?

Sean Penn (54%)

Stellan Skarsgard (27%)

Benicio del Toro (7%)

On Kalshi, every contract is a chance to profit from your predictions. Prices are quoted in cents, showing the market’s take on an event’s probability. A contract priced at 30¢ signals a 30% chance. Nail the outcome, and that contract settles at $1, leaving you with the difference as profit, minus fees.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code