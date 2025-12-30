Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Kings vs Clippers, NHL & Prediction Markets

Step into the world of prediction markets with Kalshi! New users who sign up using promo code GOAL will unlock a $10 bonus to trade on marquee matchups across the NBA and NHL.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

The action heats up tonight with NHL play at 7:00 PM ET as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Then, keep the momentum rolling with NBA action at 11:00 PM ET when the Sacramento Kings face the Los Angeles Clippers. Your bonus funds are the perfect way to trade on these marquee matchups and explore even more prediction markets throughout the night.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Join the Platform – Head to Kalshi’s official site via the secure link or download the mobile app. Sign Up – Click 'Create Account' and enter your details (name, email, password, and any required information). Enter the Promo Code – Type GOAL in the Promo Code field during registration. Finish Registration – Complete setup and verify your email if prompted. Add Funds – Deposit to activate your account and start trading. Begin Trading – Explore Kalshi’s prediction markets and buy contracts on sports, politics, and more (up to $100). Unlock Your Bonus – Once your account is active, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes across the NFL, NBA, college football, and other exciting markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

On Kalshi, every contract is priced in cents, directly reflecting the market’s collective view of an outcome’s likelihood. A contract trading at 55¢ signals a 55% chance that the event will occur.

This isn’t traditional betting odds—it’s a transparent, probability‑driven system where users trade directly on expectations. The result is a market‑based forecast that applies not only to sports outcomes but also to politics, economics, and countless real‑world events.

NHL—Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Dec. 30, 7:00 PM ET

The Carolina Hurricanes (23-11-3) travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins (15-12-9) tonight at PPG Paints Arena in what should be a competitive Metropolitan Division matchup. Carolina comes in as road favorites priced at 56¢. The Hurricanes have been rolling lately, coming off a 5-2 victory over Detroit, where they converted 5 of 38 shots.

For player props, look to Carolina's dynamic duo of Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, who have been carrying the offensive load. On the Pittsburgh side, captain Sidney Crosby remains elite with 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games despite the team's struggles, though the Penguins will be without Evgeni Malkin, who remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury since early December.

With Carolina's road strength and Pittsburgh's injury concerns, the Hurricanes should have the edge, but expect both teams to contribute to what could be a high-scoring affair.

NBA—Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers, Dec. 30, 11:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers (10-21) host the struggling Sacramento Kings (8-24) tonight at Intuit Dome, with the Clippers installed as 10.5-point favorites (48¢) as they ride momentum from a four-game winning streak highlighted by Kawhi Leonard's recent offensive explosion.

A Clippers win is priced at 79¢ on Kalshi, while the over/under is set at 223.5 points, presenting a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. Leonard's remarkable resurgence has revitalized the Clippers, as he erupted for a career-high 55 points against the Pistons. That amazing game made him just the second player to record 55+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals in a game over the last 50 years.

Sacramento, meanwhile, has been dismal, and while Dennis Schroder averages 12.9 points, 3.5 boards, and 5.9 assists per game for the Kings, the team lacks the firepower to keep pace with a surging Clippers squad.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t limited to the scoreboard—it’s a gateway to trading on real‑world events that shape headlines and everyday life. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy and sell contracts tied directly to outcomes.

By turning breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi creates a transparent, probability‑driven way to anticipate what’s next—and engage with the world in a whole new way.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

32° to 33° (49%)

30° to 31° (35%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (87%)

Cut 25bps (15%)

S&P close price end of 2025?

6,800 to 6,999.99 (96%)

7,000 to 7,199.99 (4%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (73%)

Marty Supreme (13%)

Kalshi keeps things straightforward with easy “Yes” or “No” contracts tied to specific outcomes. Each contract is priced in cents, directly reflecting the market’s collective view of probability. If your contract wins, it pays out $1, with profits calculated after fees—making returns simple and transparent.

Stay ahead of the action by exploring Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to find markets that match your interests. Since prices move in real time with trading activity, always check the live markets for the latest opportunities to trade and profit.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.