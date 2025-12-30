BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Alamo Bowl, EPL & NBA

New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 will receive a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Use that bonus on a 9:00pm EST Alamo Bowl matchup featuring #16 USC (-6.5) and TCU.

One of the biggest Premier League matches of the season is today, at 3:15pm EST, as leaders Arsenal take on challengers Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium. In NBA regular-season action, the Detroit Pistons match up with the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30pm EST.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Below, we’ll show you how to claim the BetMGM bonus code and get a 20% match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets:

If you’re a new user in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY, you may claim this offer

Get to BetMGM’s website by following the link here Sign up for a new account. Enter your details and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM will credit you with 20 percent of your deposit in bonus bets The bets are non-withdrawable and will expire after seven days

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Premier League - Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 12/30 3:15 PM EST

Premier League leaders Arsenal (-210) welcome Aston Villa (+600) to the Emirates Stadium for a 3:15pm EST match (NBCSN). While the Gunners have managed three narrow EPL victories in a row, Aston Villa have won eight consecutive league matches.

The visitors’ 11-game winning streak in all competitions is tied for their longest in club history. Ollie Watkins (+350 to score) found the net twice in an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

While Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 on a last-second goal, they’ll be missing the suspended Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamar here. Meanwhile, Arsenal getting set-piece threat Gabriel (+875 to score) back in the heart of defense is massive.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in Gabriel’s last five home starts, and I’m taking under 2.5 goals (-110) here.

NCAA Football Alamo Bowl - USC vs TCU - 12/30 9:00 PM EST

Plenty of offensive players will be missing when #16 USC (-6.5) and TCU face off in the Alamo Bowl tonight at 9:00pm EST (ESPN). USC’s top three receivers, Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane, and Lake McRee, have all opted out of the game.

Meanwhile, TCU QB Josh Hoover entered the transfer portal ahead of the game. Ken Seals (O/U 214.5 passing yards), who hasn’t started a game since he was at Vanderbilt in 2023, will fill in.

Four of USC’s best defensive players have also opted out, which opens the door for TCU to compete in this one. USC is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games as more than a three-point favorite. Go with TCU +6.5 (-105).

NBA - Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers - 12/30 10:30 PM EST

The Detroit Pistons (-2.5) are looking to avoid a third straight loss when they head to Crypto.com Arena for a 10:30pm EST game against the Los Angeles Lakers (NBC).

LA recently lost G Austin Reaves to a calf strain and will rely on Jake LaRavia (O/U 10.5 points) to fill his minutes. Smith Jr. has averaged 17.5 points per game in the preceding two games.

Detroit ranks second in the NBA in defensive efficiency and is a hard-nosed team that crashes the glass. Nothing will come easy for the Lakers here, and I expect we’ll see under 231.5 points tonight.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonuses BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.