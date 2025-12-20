James Madison vs Oregon Predictions - College Football Playoffs Picks & Odds

James Madison has made the College Football Playoff in just its second season of FBS eligibility. Still, the Dukes are expected to struggle to move the chains against a dominant Oregon (-21) defense. JMU under 13.5 points (+115) is a distinct possibility.

James Madison vs Oregon Predictions

Alonza Barnett Under 152.5 Passing Yards @ -115

James Madison Under 13.5 Points @ +115

Under 49 Points @ -110

James Madison vs Oregon Odds

Spread: Oregon -21 (-110)

Moneyline: James Madison (+1000), Oregon (-2000)

Total: O/U 49 (-110)

James Madison vs Oregon Picks

Ducks Bother Barnett - Alonza Barnett Under 152.5 Passing Yards (-115)

James Madison may have found success through the air in the Sun Belt, but that’s not necessarily going to be the case tonight against Oregon. The Ducks have allowed 140 or more passing yards in only three games all season.

Those three games were against two elite pass offenses, USC and Indiana, and in a 46-point win against Montana State, when the game was over by the second quarter. James Madison QB Alonza Barnett hasn’t seen anything like this Oregon defense all season.

James Madison’s offense is also rush-heavy in the first place. Barnett has thrown for under 150 yards in two of his previous three games and in six games this season overall. Notably, only Ohio State has given up fewer passing yards to FBS opponents this season than Oregon.

Bet on Alonza Barnett under 152.5 passing yards (-115) tonight.

James Madison vs Oregon Prediction 1: Alonza Barnett Under 152.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Dukes Face Offensive Difficulties - James Madison Under 13.5 Points (+115)

In six games against FBS opponents at Autzen Stadium this season, Oregon has allowed just 14.5 points per game. That number is significantly buoyed by games against elite USC and Indiana offenses, which scored 27 and 30 points, respectively.

While James Madison may have been able to beat up on Sun Belt opponents, scoring points on Oregon is going to be an uphill battle tonight. Oregon has played one of the toughest schedules in the country and still has allowed just 3.3 yards per rush attempt.

The only other time James Madison played a Power Four opponent this season was a 28-14 loss against Louisville. In that game, the Dukes averaged an abysmal 3.4 yards per play against a great Louisville defense. Oregon’s defense is elite and will hold JMU to under two scores.

Take James Madison under 13.5 points (+115).

James Madison vs Oregon Prediction 2: James Madison Under 13.5 Points @ +115

Defense to Drive an Under - Under 49 Points (-110)

Even though James Madison will likely struggle to put points on the board, that does not mean this game will necessarily get out of hand. James Madison leads the nation in defensive success rate and ranks third in opponent yards per carry (2.5).

The Dukes’ defensive line held up well against Louisville, limiting the Cardinals to 3.8 yards per carry. Oregon’s rushing attack is even better, but the Ducks have struggled on the ground against great defenses this season.

While Oregon allowed just 15 points per game to FBS opponents in the regular season, James Madison wasn’t far behind, at 16.3 opponent PPG. Yes, the Dukes played a much easier schedule, but there are some strong signs the scoring will be limited here, too.

James Madison plays at the 111th-fastest pace and runs the ball at the 11th-highest rate in FBS. Given the outlook for James Madison on offense, Oregon could score upwards of 35 points, and this could still go under the total.

Go with under 49 points tonight (-110).

James Madison vs Oregon Prediction 3: Under 49 Points @ -110

James Madison vs Oregon Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Location: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Address: 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401

2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 TV & Streaming: TNT, truTv, Fubo, HBO Max, Sling TV

Oregon (11-1) takes on James Madison (12-1) in tonight’s final College Football Playoff Semifinal. While the Ducks’ only loss of the season came to undefeated Indiana, this is only James Madison’s second game of the season against a Power Four opponent.