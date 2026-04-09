Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Predictions: Back Villa’s perfect run

Our betting expert expects Aston Villa to build on their recent resurgence and make it three from three in the Europa League.

Best Predictions for Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa - Moneyline @ -210 with BetMGM

BTTS - Yes @ -155 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Milan Smit @ +320 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Villa eye another three points in the Netherlands

The hosts enter the third gameweek of the Europa League on the back of a league defeat to domestic champions, PSV. That was their third loss in their last five outings. They hope to secure back-to-back wins in this competition, but that seems unlikely.

Even playing at De Adelaarshorst hasn’t offered much comfort to the Eagles. Melvin Boel’s men have won just two of their last eight fixtures at the Eagles’ nest. Aston Villa paint a different picture, with five wins on the bounce in all competitions.

That run started when they beat Bologna on Matchday 1, and they appear certain to continue that form on the road. A victory on Dutch soil against Feyenoord in the previous round suggests that three points are destined for the Midlands outfit.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Betting Prediction 1: Aston Villa - Moneyline @ -210 with BetMGM

The hosts to capitalise on Villa’s defensive frailties

The Eagles have scored at least once in each of their last four outings. Both teams found the back of the net in those fixtures. The hosts scored nine goals in their previous eight games at home, which proves they’re efficient enough to grab at least one here.

Interestingly, Emery’s charges have yet to concede a goal in this competition, part of only three clubs to boast the same. Outside of the Europa League fixtures, Villa have conceded once in their last five games in a row.

Both teams scored in each of those games as well. The visitors have also been on the receiving end of shots from the opposition, particularly in this competition. They’ve allowed their opponents 36 shots at them; only two other sides registered more, which offers hope to the hosts.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Betting Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ -155 with BetMGM

A hero for the hosts

While the visitors have a host of names who could find the net on Thursday, the real value comes from the opposition. Go Ahead Eagles’ striker, Milan Smit, has been in incredible goalscoring form for his team.

This past weekend, he scored his sixth goal in as many games for the club. The 22-year-old forward scored a brace in the previous matchday and handed his side a come-from-behind victory. He is likely to get on the scoresheet, especially in front of his home fans.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Betting Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Milan Smit @ +320 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 Aston Villa

Goalscorers prediction - Go Ahead Eagles: Milan Smit, Aston Villa: John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia

It’s been an underwhelming start to the Eredivisie campaign for Go Ahead Eagles. After nine games, they find themselves 12th in the division and 15 points off top spot. However, it’s still early on that front, and they can eventually get into the places for Europe come the end of the season.

Their European form has offered more encouragement. Kowet suffered a home defeat on Matchday 1 to FSCB. However, they bounced back from conceding first at Panathinaikos and claimed all three points.

They’ve never faced English opposition in European competition, so this clash with Villa will be a huge test for the Dutch outfit. The away fans hope their team have truly turned the corner.

After a dismal start to the league campaign, Villa appear to have found their rhythm. They claimed a crucial 2-1 win away at Tottenham last weekend, when many would have written them off. Unai Emery appears to have worked his magic, as his team chase European silverware this term.

A 100% record in this competition is just the way to do it. Villa are currently third in the standings, and on course for automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Probable lineups for Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa

Go Ahead Eagles expected lineup: De Busser, Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James, Meulensteen, Linthorst, Suray, Breum, Margaret, Smit

Aston Villa expected lineup: Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Onana, Kamara, Malen, Buendia, McGinn, Watkins