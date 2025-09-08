NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook lean on quarterbacks. 2025's Monday Night Football debut involves two young QBs who don't draw impressive predictions at the gambling site. But a duel of youngsters is fun, educational, and often close, leading to tight odds on Chicago and Minnesota.

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How to Claim the FanDuel promo Code

FanDuel sign-ups from the U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can receive $300 in bonuses.

To activate the offer, simply: Visit the FanDuel landing page through the link above Complete verification of your details Deposit $5 or more into your sportsbook account Place a $5 wager on any market, at any odds If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash Bonus bets will expire 7 days after being issued

What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

The FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer provides additional winnings on this evening’s Monday Night Football season-debut contest between the visiting Minnesota Vikings and host Chicago Bears.

Who came first, the green-horn or the draft pick? Chicago and Minnesota's upstart quarterbacks, set to clash when the Bears welcome the visiting Vikings on Monday Night Football, have not had similar paths to their starting roles.

QB Caleb Williams has more experience at the helm for the Bears, compared to J.J. McCarthy's injury-plagued 2024. Yet, it's Williams who is the more enigmatic, unknown commodity as ABC sets to air Soldier Field's scrum at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Chicago is a (+1.5) underdog to Minnesota on the Bears' home turf. While it's true that Chicago's weather won't give the Bears as much of an outdoor-team edge over the Vikings as it would later in the season, Williams himself could be the reason why there's no bettors' rush on Chicago to win at low prices.

Minnesota's headlines are upbeat, while Chicago's football news is sour in summer.

The Bears' new coach Ben Johnson has a steep challenge in trying to get the most out of Williams, the #1 overall draft pick from last spring.

Stories are surfacing that Williams has behaved in a diva fashion on the practice field while refusing to mind assistant coaches' instructions, helping to lead to Chicago's 5-12 record and questionable downfield passing numbers from the 2024-25 campaign.

The QB's agent retaliated by leaking that Williams has dyslexia, making it hard for coaches to gripe.

Williams played on a lively Bears offense this preseason, but the nice thing was that Chicago's attack seemed to flourish no matter who was behind center.

Missouri product Luther Burden III looks like every bit the dynamic WR that the Bears hoped for, shining in preseason before drawing (+340) player-prop odds to score tonight. RB D'Andre Swift leads Chicago at (+130) in the market.

The Minnesota Vikings' phenomenal WR Justin Jefferson leads the Week 1 game's receiving props with an eye-catching O/U (77.5) yardage market, and (+120) odds to cross the pylons at least once.

However, the bookmaker's lack of faith in either team's starting QB has led to a very modest O/U (43.5) total-points line on the Bears and Vikings, and 220-point yardage predictions for each QB.

Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel of the Vikings are glowing (-146) prop betting picks to record at least one sack of Williams, a hint that there isn't much faith in the Bears' blocking either.

Each division rival in tonight's tilt is considered an underdog in the NFC North this year. Mirroring the MNF game odds at FanDuel are (+320) futures on the Vikings to win the division title in regular season play, still towering over the Bears' futures price of (+650) to finish first.

Such equanimous odds on the Bears and Vikings may have more to do with Soldier Field than we thought.

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