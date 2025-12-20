FanDuel is bringing extra value to Missouri bettors with a generous signup offer just in time for a loaded night of sports from 4:00 PM CT. By using the FanDuel Missouri promo code, new users can unlock $300 in bonus bets and put them to work across the Blues’ action in NHL, NFL, and NBA matchups.

In NHL action, the St. Louis Blues host the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM CT. Saturday Night Football features the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Washington Commanders at 4:00 PM CT. On the hardwood, the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 PM CT.

Whether you’re backing the Blues on the ice, betting on divisional football, or diving into prime-time NBA action, FanDuel offers one of the best ways to get started with added betting power.

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code

The FanDuel Missouri welcome offer gives new users in the state a generous bonus they can use across NHL, NFL, and NBA markets on the FanDuel sportsbook. It’s an easy way to add extra value to your first bets and get started with more flexibility.

To claim the FanDuel Missouri promo offer, follow these steps:

Visit FanDuel through our secure links and create a new account.

No promo code is needed during registration.

Complete the age and identity verification to confirm you are 21 or older.

Select Missouri as your state when prompted.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

Once the bet settles, whether you win or lose, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Keep in mind that all bonus bets expire seven days after being credited, so be sure to use them promptly.

How can you use your FanDuel Missouri promo code today?

NHL—St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers, Dec. 20, 7:00 PM CT

The Panthers are slight favorites at home (the moneyline is -140 for Florida vs. about +138 for the Blues), and the over/under goal line sits around 5.5 total goals.

Florida enters in better form, having won 4 of their last 5 games, while St. Louis has been more inconsistent—defensively, the Blues struggle (allowing 3.5 goals per game lately) and will need a strong showing from their goaltender to keep pace.

Given Florida’s home-ice edge and recent momentum, they appear to have the edge—but if St. Louis can tighten defensively and capitalize on chances, this could be tighter than the odds suggest.

NFL—Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 20, 4:00 PM CT

The Eagles (9-5) are solid favorites (spread -7, ML -345) vs. the Commanders (+275), with the total points line near 44.5 points.

Philadelphia (9-5) comes in riding a blowout 31-0 shutout win over the Raiders offense led by Jalen Hurts and a stout defense that held Vegas to just 75 total yards. Washington (4-10), meanwhile, will start veteran Marcus Mariota under center after their QB of record was shut down for the season, but their offense remains less reliable, and they’ve struggled defensively all season.

Given Philadelphia’s red-zone efficiency and momentum, plus Washington’s instability at QB, the Eagles look to have a clear edge, though if the Commanders lean on the run and control tempo, they could keep it closer than many expect.

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Dec. 20, 2025, 6:00 PM CT

Oddsmakers list the 76ers as slight favorites, implying a win probability around 57%. The 76ers come in with a 14-11 record and have been roughly .500 in their last 10 games, while the Mavericks sit at 10-17, also with a mixed recent run.

This game comes off a game against the Knicks last night. Philly will be tired and playing against a surging Cooper Flagg and Mavs team; the ML for Dallas may just have more value. On paper, Philadelphia has the edge, but Dallas remains dangerous if they get efficient offense and clean defense.

Given both teams’ tendencies this season, this could easily be a close, competitive game rather than a blowout.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with FanDuel?

Yes In Missouri, FanDuel provides sports betting markets you can dive into. Since the state legalized sports betting on December 1, you can now place bets on college sports, the NFL, NBA, and EPL.

In addition to accepting common payment options like debit/credit cards and online banking, FanDuel provides live chat and email customer assistance. All wagers must abide by Missouri laws, and users must be at least 21 years old.

