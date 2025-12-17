FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, NBA & NFL

Missouri sports fans have another strong reason to sign up with FanDuel, as the FanDuel Missouri promo code unlocks up to $300 in bonus bets for new users looking to wager on the biggest NHL, NBA, and NFL matchups from 7:00 PM tonight.

The action starts on the ice tonight when the St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM CT, a Central Division clash that always draws plenty of betting interest.

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code

The FanDuel Missouri welcome offer provides new bettors in the Show-Me State with a valuable sign-up bonus they can use across NHL, NFL, and NBA markets available on the FanDuel sportsbook. It’s a simple way for Missouri users to get extra betting value right from the start.

To take advantage of the FanDuel Missouri promo offer, follow these steps:

Access FanDuel through our secure links and open a new account. No promo code is required during registration. Complete the identity check and confirm you are 21 years or older. Choose Missouri as your state when prompted. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account. Place a $5 wager on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. After the bet settles—win or lose—you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Please note that all bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire.

How can you use your FanDuel Missouri promo code today?

NHL—Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 17, 7:00 PM CT

The Jets (-182 ML, puck line -1.5) and Blues (+150) meet tonight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Winnipeg enters the game with a slight statistical edge, especially when it comes to puck control and defense.

St. Louis likely faces a forward-depth crunch: several players are out, which could blunt their offensive firepower and put extra pressure on depth forwards to step up. Meanwhile, Winnipeg possesses skilled forwards capable of generating high-danger chances on transition, a strength against a Blues defense that has been leaky at times this season.

Given those dynamics, this contest may favor the Jets, though St. Louis’s home ice and desperation to win could keep it close and competitive.

NBA—Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Dec. 17, 7:00 PM CT

Minnesota (-260 ML, -7.5 spread) has been rolling lately: they’ve won a majority of their recent games and show strong offensive and defensive efficiency. The Grizzlies (+220 ML), although underdogs, are not falling apart. They’ve stayed competitive and at times played well on the road.

Key players for Minnesota, including starters like Julius Randle and supporting contributors, give them a balanced attack; meanwhile, Memphis will likely need good performances from its core just to stay in the fight.

All in all, this shapes up as a game where the Timberwolves have a clear edge, but the Grizzlies should still provide decent resistance, especially if they control the pace or make things messy.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Dec. 18, 7:15 CT

Both the Rams (-112 ML, -1.5) and Seahawks (+115 ML) come into this matchup at 11–3, tying for the top of the NFC West. A win here could swing divisional positioning and playoff seeding.

The Rams bring one of the most potent offenses in the NFL — they average around 30.0 points per game. Their passing attack, led by Matthew Stafford, remains a major threat. There is good value to be had in the total set at 44.5 points.

On the other side, the Seahawks — at home — benefit from crowd noise and defensive advantage. It’s also worth noting that the last time these teams met this season, the Rams won narrowly 21–19, in a game where they picked off Seattle’s quarterback four times. In short, this is shaping up as a classic divisional battle.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel offers sports betting in Missouri. You can now wager on the NFL, NBA, EPL, and college sports since the state launched legal sports betting on December 1.

FanDuel offers live chat and email customer care in addition to supporting popular payment methods, including debit/credit cards and internet banking. Users must be at least 21 years old, and all bets must adhere to Missouri laws.

More info on FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri promo code No bonus code - click here FanDuel Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri