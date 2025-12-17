Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for NHL - Blues, NBA & NFL

Missouri sports fans can jump into the action with the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS, unlocking $300 in bonus bets for new users ready to wager on top NHL, NFL, and NBA games from 7:00 PM tonight.

The schedule is highlighted by a big night at Enterprise Center as the St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM CT, a Central Division matchup that always draws strong betting interest. Basketball fans can tune in at the same time for an Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

NHL—Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 17, 7:00 PM CT

The Winnipeg Jets (15-15-2, -144 ML) visit the St. Louis Blues (12-15-7, +120 ML) at Enterprise Center. The total is set at 5.5 goals, with both teams trending toward high-scoring affairs.

Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg's offense with 41 points on 15 goals and 26 assists, while Mark Scheifele has contributed 40 points. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck carries a 9-6-1 record with a 2.4 GAA and .915 save percentage.

For St. Louis, Robert Thomas paces the Blues with 23 points, while Pavel Buchnevich has tallied 17 points on five goals and 12 assists. The Blues will be without several key players, including Jordan Kyrou, making their uphill battle even steeper.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Dec. 18, 7:15 CT

The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) face the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) with Seattle as slight 1.5-point favorites and the total set at 44.5 points. This matchup represents one of the biggest games of the NFL season, likely determining both the NFC West winner and the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with 37 touchdown passes while completing 66.4% of his attempts for 3,722 yards. The Rams may be without star receiver Davante Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns but suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15.

Seattle's Sam Darnold has thrown for 3,433 yards with 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the Seahawks with 1,541 receiving yards. The Rams won their first meeting 21-19 last month at SoFi Stadium, and Seattle is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games against Los Angeles.

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls, Dec. 17, 7:00 PM CT

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15–12, -185 ML, spread at -5) head to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls (10–15, +165 ML) in what could be a high‑scoring Central Division matchup. The total is set near 240.5 points, indicating expectations for offensive fireworks from both sides.

Cleveland’s offense has been productive this season, averaging around 118.7 points per game, and its road scoring remains a strength, especially when Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are running the show. However, the Cavs have several key injuries that could impact their depth and defensive versatility.

Historically, Cleveland has dominated this head‑to‑head matchup, winning the recent meetings and often posting big offensive numbers — trends that could influence betting angles tonight.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Residents in Missouri who use Fanatics Sportsbook can benefit from a number of responsible gambling tools to keep their wagers secure and manageable. Fanatics Missouri provides:

Limits on deposits: Limit the amount of money that can be added to your account over a given time frame.

Wager limits: Limit how much you can wager each day or per wager.

Time-outs: Put your account's access on hold for a few days or weeks.

Self-exclusion: Take a long-term ban from any sportsbooks with a Missouri license.

You can call 1-800-GAMBLER for gambling addiction problems. Also, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) offers confidential support to anyone in the state who is struggling with gambling concerns. Sports betting should continue to be a source of entertainment, and Missouri players can keep things in check by using the available tools.

