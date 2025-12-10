FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Sporting KC, NHL & UCL

With the FanDuel Missouri promo code, you can get up to $300 in bonus bets — and wager on today’s biggest games from 3:00 PM ET, including NHL, UEFA Champions League, and Sporting KC futures.

To get things started, the Athletic Club will take on Paris Saint-Germain at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, while the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Calgary Flames tonight at 9:30 PM ET. Missouri bettors who are soccer fans and follow the MLS can also bet on Sporting KC futures and outcomes for the hometown favorite in the upcoming season.

MLS: Sporting KC Futures

Sporting Kansas City’s 2025–26 MLS season presents a mix of solid odds and long‑shot potential for futures bettors. Currently positioned to make the playoffs, SKC has a high probability (97–99%) of securing a postseason spot, making this the safest bet with a modest payout.

Pushing for a top‑half finish or a higher seed carries moderate risk but better returns, while winning the Western Conference regular-season title or the MLS Cup remains a long shot—projections give them roughly a 23% chance if they hit form in the playoffs.

Given the volatility of MLS and SKC’s capable roster, future bets on a deep playoff run or “dark horse” MLS Cup win could offer high-reward opportunities for bettors willing to embrace risk.

UEFA Champions League: Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain, 12/10, 3:00 PM ET

The matchup at San Mamés sees PSG (-167) as the clear favorites. PSG have been electric in this Champions League run: they’ve scored 19 goals across 5 matches, sitting fourth in their group with 12 points, and remain among Europe’s highest‑scoring sides this season.

Athletic, meanwhile, have struggled—they’ve scored just four times in five group games and managed only a single win, putting them in a precarious position if they hope to advance. PSG’s attacking weapons—including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—pose a serious threat to a reeling Athletic defense, which has looked shaky in recent fixtures.

The tone is set for an open, offense‑heavy match, making “PSG to win,” “Over 2.5 goals,” and possibly “Both Teams to Score” plausible bets, though Athletic could test PSG’s back line if they channel home‑crowd energy.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary Flames 12/10, 9:30 PM ET

The Red Wings (16‑11‑3) travel to face the Flames (12‑15‑4) at the Saddledome in Calgary. Detroit (-113) is a narrow favorite as Calgary sits at –106 ML, and a puck line of Red Wings –1.5.

The over/under is set at 5.5–6 goals, reflecting expectations of a moderately high‑scoring game. Offensively, Detroit brings a strong attack—they average about 3.1 goals per game, while Calgary sits lower (around 2.48 goals/game) and ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring and power‑play efficiency.

Still, Calgary comes in riding some momentum: a recent high‑scoring win (7‑4) shows they can light up the scoreboard when playing loose. Thus, an “Over 5.5/6 goals” and a close full‑game result are likely.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with FanDuel?

Yes — you can sports bet in Missouri using FanDuel Sportsbook.

As of December 1, 2025, online sports betting is officially live statewide, following legalization under Amendment 2 in 2024.

To place wagers, you must be:

21 or older, and

Physically located in Missouri at the time of betting.

New Missouri users can unlock FanDuel’s welcome offer, where placing a $5 wager qualifies you for $300 in Bonus Bets.

