Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for KC Chiefs, NHL & UCL

Up for grabs is $300 in bonus bets for the Kansas City Chiefs and today's NHL and UEFA Champions League action by using the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS.

There are tons of different games taking place today across different leagues. To start the day at 3:00 PM ET, Real Madrid will welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu in UEFA Champions League action, while at night, the New York Rangers will visit the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET in the NHL.

For the Missouri player who wants to bet on their team, the Kansas City Chiefs, they can do so on NFL Sunday, 12/14, when the Chiefs welcome the La Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead Stadium at 1:00 PM ET.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS when signing up to access the launch offer. Missouri players can use Fanatics Sportsbook as long as they are 21+ and physically located in the state.

To claim the offer:

Use our secure link to head to Fanatics Sportsbook Tap the Sign up button in the top right corner. Provide the necessary information and enter the promo code GOALBONUS to create your account. Then, confirm your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $30. Place a $10 bet (-500 odds or longer) on any Fanatics sports betting market. After the wager settles, win or lose, you’ll be credited with $100 in Bonus Bets. Over the next two days, you can place the $10 qualifying wager every day, and each time you’ll get $100 in Bonus Bets.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NFL—LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Dec.14, 1:00 PM ET

As of now, Kansas City enters with a 6–7 record this season, having just been eliminated from AFC‑West contention after a 20–10 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs remain home favorites, generally around –4.5 on the spread and about –202 on the moneyline. Kansas City still leans on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce to generate offense, and with home‑field advantage and their more explosive offense (24.2 points per game vs. LA’s 23.1), they look set to control the pace. But the Chargers — led by Justin Herbert and a balanced rushing attack — could make this a tighter game than expected.

NHL – New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks Dec. 10, 8:30 PM ET

The Rangers (15‑12‑4) head to Chicago (12‑11‑6) for what sportsbooks see as a modest mismatch—New York is favored at about –137 on the moneyline with a –1.5 puck‑line, while Chicago sits around +114 to +120 as underdogs.

New York enters riding a hot road streak (12‑4‑1 away) and has won 8 of the last 10 against Chicago—a trend that reinforces their edge. Offensively, look for the Rangers’ playmakers like Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad to pressure the Blackhawks’ middle‑tier defense, while Chicago must lean on rising names such as Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar if they hope to keep this close.

Given recent form, road advantage, and roster depth, the Rangers look poised to win—though Chicago’s power play and opportunistic attack could make this tighter than it looks on paper, so a 4–2 or 3–1 Rangers win seems most likely.

UEFA Champions League—Real Madrid vs Manchester City Dec. 10, 3:00 PM ET

The Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Bernabéu is close on paper — most have Real Madrid as slight home favorites (+127) and City not far behind (+180), with draw lines also in play.

Both clubs bring strong attacking firepower — Real Madrid’s forward line (including Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior) have been producing chances and goals, while City under Pep Guardiola remain lethal going forward.

With Madrid’s defense currently weakened by injuries and City’s recent tendency to both score and concede, many analysts expect a high‑tempo, open game — making “Over 2.5 goals” and “Both Teams to Score” among the leading betting angles.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Missouri players betting with Fanatics Sportsbook will have access to several responsible gaming tools designed to help maintain safe, controlled wagering habits.

Fanatics Missouri provides:

Deposit limits: Restrict how much you can add to your account over a chosen timeframe.

Wager limits: Control the maximum stake per wager or per day.

Time-outs: Temporarily suspend account access for a period of days or weeks.

Self-exclusion: Block yourself from all Missouri-licensed sportsbooks for months or years.

Statewide support programs include 1-800-GAMBLER, along with guidance and resources from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). These services offer confidential help for individuals struggling with gambling behaviors.

Sports betting should always remain entertainment. Missouri bettors can stay in control by using these tools and seeking help whenever needed.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash Fanatics Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+. New customers in MO. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first 3 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 3 days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri