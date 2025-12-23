FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NHL & NBA

Missouri sports fans can score big with FanDuel's exclusive promo code, claiming $300 in bonus bets to use across premier sporting events this week.

Whether you're backing the Kansas City Chiefs in their Christmas night showdown against the Denver Broncos at 7:15 PM CT on December 25, catching tonight's NHL action as the Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings at 5:30 PM CT.

This limited-time offer gives Missouri bettors the perfect opportunity to capitalize on multiple games across three major leagues, with the flexibility to spread your bonus bets across NFL, NHL, and NBA action throughout the holiday week.

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code

The FanDuel Missouri welcome offer gives new users a generous bonus to use across NHL, NFL, and NBA markets, making it an easy way to add extra value to your first bets.

How to Claim Your Bonus

How can you use your FanDuel Missouri promo code today?

NFL—Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 25, 7:15 PM CT

Denver, listed as -13 point road favorites, is looking to bolster in the AFC after a 34-20 loss to Jacksonville, while Kansas City (+550 ML) aims to snap a four-game skid following a 26-9 defeat to Tennessee.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has a passing yards prop around 227.5 (Over -110), averaging 240.5 per game this season. Running back RJ Harvey carries a rushing prop of 57.5 yards, while Jaleel McLaughlin is set at 24.5 rushing yards. For Kansas City, Isiah Pacheco remains the focal point in the ground game, and props for Chris Oladokun are limited given his backup role.

With Denver winning three of the last five meetings and covering the spread in four of them, bettors lean toward the Broncos (-800 ML) to rebound and secure a playoff tune-up win, though the low total, set at 36.5 points, suggests a defensive, grind-it-out Christmas clash at Arrowhead.

NHL—Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 23, 5:30 PM CT

The Dallas Stars take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight in a Central vs. Atlantic Division matchup, with Dallas as slight road favorites (-135 ML) and the total goals line set at 6.0 (Over -120 / Under +100).

Player props highlight Jason Robertson (Stars) at roughly +140 anytime goal scorer and Miro Heiskanen with an Over/Under 0.5 assists line, while Jake Oettinger carries a saves prop near 27.5. For Detroit, Lucas Raymond is priced at +160 to score, and captain Dylan Larkin has a points prop of Over/Under 0.5.

Dallas enters with one of the league’s top offenses, averaging 3.4 goals per game, while Detroit has tightened defensively, allowing just 2.8 goals per contest over its last 10. With both teams battling for playoff positioning, bettors will weigh Dallas’ scoring depth against Detroit’s (+115 ML) home-ice advantage in what projects to be a competitive, high-tempo clash.

NBA—Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks, Dec. 23, 7:00 PM CT

The Denver Nuggets (20–7) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (11–18) at the American Airlines Center, with sportsbooks making Denver a clear favorite at -7.5 on the spread and -325 on the moneyline, while Dallas sits at +250, and the total points line is 237.5.

Player props highlight Nikola Jokić, who is projected to score around 28.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, reflecting his triple-double potential. Anthony Davis just had a monster night for the Mavericks, totaling 35 points and 17 rebounds. He is almost a lock to outperform his lines against the Nuggets.

More info on FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

