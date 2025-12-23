bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets St. Louis Blues, NFL & NBA

Missouri sports fans can add extra excitement this holiday season by unlocking $365 in bonus bets with the bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET, exclusively for new users.

The action kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM CT, and rolls into December 27 when the Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT.

With marquee matchups across basketball, football, and hockey, bet365 gives Missouri bettors the perfect chance to turn big games into winning tickets.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code

Missouri residents and tourists can unlock bet365’s welcome offer by entering the bonus code GOALBET during sign-up. Getting started is simple:

Register – Use the secure sign-up link to create your account, making sure to enter GOALBET in the promo code field. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and select Missouri as your location. Deposit & Wager – Add at least $10 to your account and place a qualifying $10 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better. Claim Your Bonus – Once your wager settles, no matter the outcome, you’ll automatically receive $365 in bonus bet credits.

You can then use your bonus funds to bet on upcoming NFL, NBA, or NHL matchups, turning big games into even bigger opportunities.

How can you use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today?

NHL—Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 27, 7:00 PM CT

The Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues two days after Christmas at 7:00 PM CT in a Central Division showdown.

Player props highlight Filip Forsberg (Predators) priced near +150 anytime goal scorer after leading Nashville’s attack, while Roman Josi is often set at Over/Under 0.5 assists given his playmaking role. On the Blues’ side, Robert Thomas is listed around +160 to score, and Jordan Kyrou carries a points prop of Over/Under 0.5.

Nashville (+106 ML) averages 2.62 goals per game while St. Louis (-125 ML) sits at 2.55, both near the bottom of the league, making the Under 5.5 (+100) a live angle despite recent offensive surges.

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns, Dec. 22, 8:00 PM CT

The Suns (15–13) are priced around -5.5 on the spread and -215 on the moneyline, while the Lakers (19–8) sit at +180, with the total set at 224.5 points.

Player props spotlight Devin Booker, whose scoring line is set near 25.5 points (Over -115), and Dillon Brooks, listed around 20.5 points. On the Lakers’ side, Luka Dončić headlines with a prop of 34.5 points (Over -120), reflecting his league-leading scoring pace, while Lebron James is pegged at 24.5 points.

Injuries may play a role, with Austin Reaves (calf strain) sidelined and DeAndre Ayton listed day-to-day. With both teams ranking in the top half of the league offensively, bettors are eyeing the Over 224.5 (-110), though Phoenix’s home-court edge and Booker’s consistency make the Suns the betting favorite in this Western Conference clash.

NFL—Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders, Dec. 25, 12:00 AM CT

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders matchup on Christmas Day features Dallas entering as the road favorite (-250 ML, spread: -5.5), and a total near 49.5 points.

The Cowboys have the clear offensive edge, especially through the air, making the Dallas ML and ATS the popular lean, while Washington has struggled to slow opposing quarterbacks.

From a player-props angle, Dak Prescott over passing yards (projected mid-260s) and CeeDee Lamb anytime TD stand out given Washington’s secondary issues, while Tony Pollard over rushing yards (mid-60s) is in play if Dallas controls game script.

On the Commanders’ side, Terry McLaurin, over receiving yards (low-60s), offers value in a potential catch-up scenario. Overall, Dallas is favored to dictate tempo, with the over drawing interest if Washington can contribute enough offense to keep pace.

Can I bet in Missouri with bet365?

Yes — bet365 is legal and available in Missouri, meaning you can place bets with the sportsbook as long as you are physically located within the state and are 21 years or older.

bet365 sportsbook launched following Missouri’s recent legalization of online sports betting, and bettors can access the platform on mobile or desktop, complete geolocation checks, and wager on NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports, and more, just like other regulated sportsbooks operating in the state.

