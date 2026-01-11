Get ready for wall-to-wall action this weekend in the NBA, NHL, and NFL! Fanatics Sportsbook is raising the stakes—new users who enter promo code GOALBONUS can score up to $2,000 in FanCash to fuel every play of the day’s biggest showdowns.

Sports fans, get ready—January 11 is packed with action. The NFL delivers a showdown as the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET. Three leagues, three epic clashes, all in one day of nonstop drama.

NHL—New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets, Jan 11, 2:00 PM ET

The New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets matchup is shaping up to be a tight betting contest. Winnipeg is slightly ahead in most early markets thanks largely to their home-ice advantage and elite goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck. The totals are expected to settle around 5.5 goals with strong support on the under given both teams’ defensive structures and recent scoring trends.

On the player-prop side, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele remain the top offensive targets for Winnipeg, with point props typically favored over, while New Jersey’s best value usually sits with Jesper Bratt points over and Jack Hughes shots on goal, and goaltender props — especially Hellebuyck saves over — continue to draw interest if the Devils generate heavy volume without elite finishing.

NBA—New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic, Jan 11, 3:00 PM ET

The Orlando Magic are the favorite at home in this matchup, given New Orleans’ struggles and Orlando’s stronger record this season (Magic around 21-17 vs. Pelicans 8-31).

With both teams playing at a similar pace and averaging mid-110s in scoring, totals markets could land near the high-220s to low-230s, and the over may appeal if Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero get into an early rhythm.

On player props, expect Zion’s scoring line (often in the low-20s) and Banchero over 20.5 points to be key focal points, with Orlando’s bench contributors and secondary scorers (e.g., Derik Queen or Magic role players) offering value on points or rebounds overs.

NFL—Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan 11, 1:00 PM ET

Markets show this as a very tight matchup with the Bills as slight -1.5 favorites, with a near-even moneyline and an over/under sitting near 51.5–52.5 points, suggesting expectations for a reasonably high-scoring affair with both offenses capable of putting up yards.

Key numbers to watch include Josh Allen’s passing total (often around 225.5+ yards) and 1.5+ passing TDs, James Cook’s rushing yard line (Cook routinely hits 78.5+ yards), Trevor Lawrence’s passing yard props, and Travis Etienne Jr.’s rushing/receiving yards overs given his role in the Jaguars’ balanced attack.

With Jacksonville riding an eight-game winning streak and Buffalo desperate to break a long road playoff drought, spread and total lines may move further as injury news and lineup decisions firm up closer to kickoff, so keep an eye on both team and individual props for value.

